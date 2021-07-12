Who is the mask? FIFTH PROGRAM JULY 11, 2021, Univision

The reality show that has impacted the most of Univision in recent years, Who is the mask? returns for its second season, here we tell you how to see the third live program for Univision, this Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Yuri, Consuelo Duval, Juanpa Zurita and Carlos Rivera They will be in charge of discovering who will be the celebrities who hide behind the costumes for the seventh consecutive Sunday.

According to the advance published on both Instagram and YouTube, this time there will be 18 artists who will give life to a character. In the video, all the people wear masks and face masks, so it can be concluded that it was recorded during the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers at the competition will sharpen their senses and search for clues to discover who the famous people are who sing well-known songs. In addition, special guests will participate in various galas as “researchers” to show their artistic gifts and surprise the audience.