Who is the lawyer José Emilio Rodríguez Menéndez

This Sunday during the broadcast of the Rocio docuserie, tell the truth to stay alive, Rocío Carrasco narrated some of the worst episodes of her relationship with her ex-husband. Thus, the daughter of Rocío Jurado has explained that Antonio David Flores chose José Emilio Rodríguez Menéndez as lawyer to process his separation, a “terrifying” person for her.

In this way, Rociíto has assured that he came to panic at his presence in the judicial separation: “He was someone who had scared many people with blackmail and personal videos, He was a person who showed that he had no scruples, “he details.

He fled Spain after being convicted

The controversial lawyer José Emilio Rodríguez Menéndez (70 years old) is known on the national scene after make public the famous video starring the then director of the newspaper El Mundo, Pedro J. Ramírez, in 1997. In fact, he was sentenced in 2004 to two years in prison for violating his privacy, although he fled the country and in 2005 he was arrested in Argentina. However, the lawyer was released 24 hours later, while the Government of Spain agreed to request his extradition.

A year later, in 2006, he tried to enter Spain, but was finally arrested and transferred to a prison in Salamanca after trying to escape from the Lisbon airport police checkpoints. José Emilio Rodríguez Menéndez had two search and arrest warrants in force at that time, one of them for the crime committed after the Pedro J. video was broadcast and the other for fraud against the Public Treasury.

The criminal chamber of the Supreme Court increased his sentence for a continuing tax offense from six to 10 years in prison, considering that four crimes had been committed. After entering jail, in 2008 he fled again to Argentina when he did not return from a four-day leave. He entered Spain again in 2014, when the convictions and the crime for the escape had prescribed, as reported in Confilegal.

He will be tried again in May 2021 for nine crimes

Without a doubt, his leap into the world of television came after the defense of Antonio David Flores in the separation with Rocío Carrasco. So much so that it was this lawyer, at the request of Antonio David, who filed a lawsuit in 2000 against Rocío Jurado herself for 1,000 million of the old pesetas for some statements that the singer made on a television program in Argentina. However, Rocío Jurado ended up winning the trial in 2004 and Antonio David had to pay the costs of approximately 600,000 euros.

On May 6, 2021, the lawyer Rodríguez Menéndez will be tried in a court of the Provincial Court of Madrid for nine alleged crimes: organization and criminal group, fraud, falsification of public documents, misappropriation, money laundering, usurpation of functions, professional intrusion, procedural fraud, crime of coercion and a crime of phishing.