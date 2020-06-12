Leclerc, Räikkönen, Pérez, Vettel and Verstappen are on the best saves list

Nigel Mansell takes first place

Formula 1 is in full countdown to the expected start of the 2020 season. As the date arrives, the premier class has reviewed in a video the ten best saves in the history of sport. Limit situations that could have ended very badly.

In this ranking are both pilots from the current grid and others already retired. Three of the saves happened recently, in 2018, and several of this list have the rain as the protagonist.

10. Mark Webber in France, 2008: the Australian entered the home straight at Magny-Cours and lost the car. Fortunately for him, he did not crash and was able to control the car without colliding with the Renault that was just behind.

9. Adrian Sutil at the 2011 Australian GP: As in the previous case, the incident occurs on the finish line. The German spun 360 degrees, putting him back in the right direction.

8. Charles Leclerc at the 2018 German GP: It is he who occupies eighth place with his 360-degree spinning top when leaving one of the Hockenheim curves. The rain fell on the German track while the Monegasque, in Sauber at the time, was chasing one of the McLaren.

7. Kimi Räikkönen at the 2018 Hungarian GP: The Finn lost control of his Ferrari at the start of the race and, despite being surrounded by cars, did not hit any. They passed him, although moments later he recovered his position.

6. Sergio Pérez in Belgium 2018: This time also the rain was the main protagonist. The Mexican lost the rear, got to go off the track, but brushed the protections.

5. Sebastian Vettel at the 2014 Hungarian GP: 360-degree top in the main straight. It stays just millimeters from the wall, but manages to dodge it. Nor does it collide with the Mercedes that came just behind.

4. Kamui Kobayashi at the 2011 Japanese GP: loses the car, which ends perpendicular to the track. He goes to the rgava, but avoids the wall and even the advertising poster in the middle.

3. Max Verstappen at the 2016 Brazilian GP: the rain was falling heavily, so much so that the Red Bull rolled on tires of extreme rain. Just before reaching the finish line, he lost control of his car and stayed close to the wall, although he managed to avoid it.

2. Keke Rosberg at the 1983 United States GP: I spin 360 degrees while trying to overtake. He stayed within inches of hitting Patrick Tambay, whom he just wanted to take away.

1. Nigel Mansell at the 1990 San Marino GP: He decides to overtake from outside, but he goes out onto the grass and spins. Surprisingly, he does not collide with his rival or the wall and can continue his career. However, he ended up dropping out due to an engine problem.

You can see the full video here!

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard