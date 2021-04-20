Who is the killer in the series?

‘Mare of Easttown‘presents us with a mystery: Who killed young Erin? These are all suspects for now. Top 10 Kate Winslet Movies. Our ranking: The best series of 2021.

Spoilers for ‘Mare of Easttown’ below.

The first episode of ‘Mare of Easttown’ ended in tragedy when Erin has been found dead in the woods of Sharp. His clothes were missing and he was probably killed by a blow to the head.

But, Who dealt the fatal blow? And because? Here are the first suspects:

Dylan, the father of Erin’s baby

If Dylan ever loved Erin or ever showed her any affection, you certainly wouldn’t guess by watching the show. When you get home to pick up your child, Dylan is unable to smile and makes it clear that he wants to get out of there as soon as possible, his very presence is a burden.

The couple have a dispute over the cost of an operation for their son’s ears, and certainly it is not the first time they have faced financial issues. Dylan also backs away and watches as a defenseless Erin is attacked in the woods. He knew all about Brianna’s planned humiliation towards her baby’s mother and was more than happy to enjoy the show.

He clearly has a cruel streak, but, Is he a murderer? Could your discussions about money have pushed you to the limit?

Brianna, Dylan’s girlfriend



The first time we meet Brianna, she tells Erin she’s “looking for it.” Dylan’s new girlfriend is furious because he’s been texting him, and Brianna is determined to make sure Erin feels the full weight of her hatred.

“Trust me, when you least expect it, you stupid bitch.”, Add. When Erin goes into the woods to meet the man she has been chatting with, Brianna approaches her and reveals that he has been cheating on her by posing as an online hookup. “I made it up,” she says cheerfully. “I told you you were going to win it.” Then Brianna starts to beat her up, pushing Erin to the ground and kicking her afterward. Erin flees into the woods and that’s the last we see of her.

It seems too obvious to blame Brianna and, in her own words, that was her grand master plan. But certainly has a motive and a toxic temper ready to explode. Could he have paid Erin another visit away from prying eyes and finished the job?

Kenny, Erin’s father

Kenny shows zero affection towards his daughter. Like Dylan, he’s irritated by the cost of caring for his grandson, and, when he looks at Erin, it’s like his own existence is a burden.

Erin is also obviously bullied by her father, who has a drinking problem. When Kenny burns his mouth eating the food she has prepared for him, he approaches her, his body taut with a rage that is never too far away, always bubbling beneath the surface. He rises above her Erin seems even smaller than she normally is, and completely helpless in the face of her anger..

We have to keep in mind that it’s just the two of them, which begs the question: What happened to Erin’s mother? Does Kenny hold her responsible for his absence? At the end of the first episode, we also see him smoking a cigarette outside, fully dressed and drunk. Would he return from the forest after killing his own daughter in a fit of rage?

The marauder

At the beginning of the episode, Detective Mare is called to a local house regarding a hooded man who was caught looking at a girl as she undressed. We don’t discover the identity of the stalker peeking into someone else’s houses, although Mare detects someone matching that description lurking in the shadows later in the episode. The voyeur is someone from Easttown? Could he be behind Erin’s murder?

The disappearance of Katie Bailey

The police have yet to solve the disappearance of Katie Bailey, the daughter of one of Mare’s former high school basketball teammates. The “Known drug addict with a history of prostitution” He disappeared a year ago and no one knows what happened to him, although Mare believes he lies at the bottom of the Delaware River. They may not be in any relationship, but there is also the possibility that someone is taking advantage of vulnerable women, and both Katie and Erin are a perfect fit.

The mysterious man / woman



The guilty party too it could be someone we don’t know yet, or someone we have known, but have not been given reason to suspect … yet. Could the local vicar, who is also Mare’s cousin, be responsible? Or Frank, Mare’s ex-husband?

