Who is the “influencer” wife of Félix Verdejo who separated from the boxer when the murder of Keishla Rodríguez was reported?



Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo Sánchez during his victory at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Police authorities in Puerto Rico They have not ruled out that more people may be involved in the murder of the pregnant woman Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz, as well as new arrests as the investigation of the case progresses on the Caribbean island.

At the moment, only the Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo appears in the criminal complaint of the federal authorities on the island as the person facing charges in relation to the murder and disposition by the Teodoro Moscoso bridge of Rodríguez Ortiz’s body, who was carrying a baby product of the extramarital affair with the boxer. Although it is not clear where the relationship between the two was at the time of the murder, from what has emerged, the victim and his alleged murderer, both 27 years old, had known each other for at least 11 years.

Judging by the information released by the victim’s own family, the girl took her relationship with the fighter seriously to the point that she got a diamond tattooed on her back in reference to Verdejo’s nickname, known in the sports world as “El Diamond”.

The name of Verdejo’s wife, Eliz Marie Santiago Sierra, is one of the most popular in the discussion about possible collaboration of witnesses and even participation in the crime.

However, neither the federal nor the local authorities in Puerto Rico have indicated by any means that the young woman is involved or is providing information as part of the investigation to clarify the case. Some unconfirmed reports even suggest that Santiago Sierra knew of her husband’s alleged plans. But, again, these versions have neither been confirmed nor rejected by the researchers.

What did Verdejo’s wife allegedly tell federal investigators?

According to sources from the Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero, Santiago Sierra was interviewed between May 1 and 2 by federal prosecutors who are leading the case for kidnapping, “carjacking” and murder. Precisely, on Saturday, Keishla’s body was found floating in the San José lagoon in the metropolitan area after Verdejo and a buddy allegedly threw her off the Teodoro Moscoso bridge, tied to a block and drugged.

A “witness” who collaborates with federal authorities and whose identity has not been disclosed, narrated to an agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) the alleged events that culminated in the murder and disposition of the victim’s body.

Verdejo allegedly summoned Rodríguez Ortiz to an area in the metropolitan area, where he arrived in his Kia Forte car in the morning hours of Thursday, April 29.

“After a conversation between Verdejo and the victim in Verdejo’s car, Verdejo hit the victim in the face, and she was injected with a syringe full of substances purchased at a drug store in the Llorens Torres residential area. Verdejo and the witness later tied the victim’s hands and feet with a cable. The victim was tied with a concrete block. The witness took the victim’s keys and drove her car that was nearby, ”reads the complaint from federal authorities that cites this witness.

“Verdejo and the witness drove the two vehicles to the Teodoro Moscoso bridge that spans the San José lagoon, between San Juan and Carolina,” the document continues. “Verdejo and the witness drove to the bridge where the victim was removed from the car and thrown over the side of the bridge into the water. Verdejo shot the victim from the bridge with a pistol. The victim’s car was later abandoned ”.

Keishla’s car was later found in an area of ​​Canóvanas with the young woman’s wallet, but without her identification.

CIC of the Puerto Rico Police interviews Santiago Sierra on two occasions

When Keishla’s body had not yet been found, the Puerto Rico Police confirmed that they had interviewed Santiago Sierra on two occasions.

The interviews were conducted by officers of the San Juan Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC). In those conversations, Verdejo’s wife said she knew of the relationship between the two that dates back to adolescence, and that, after seeing text messages between her husband and Keishla, she had decided to separate from him.

Allegedly, Santiago Sierra separated from Verdejo on Monday of last week.

According to the El Vocero report, Santiago Sierra alleged that Keishla had been bothering her since January. The sources consulted by the newspaper in the Department of Justice, also have indicated that the victim told Verdejo’s wife that her husband was going to leave her to go live with her.

Verdejo and Eliz Marie have been married for 8 years

Verdejo and his wife had been married for about eight years. Publications in the networks of both on Instagram account for the marriage relationship.

They have a 2-year-old daughter

Product of that marriage, the couple procreated a 2-year-old girl, identified as Miranda. In particular, Santiago Sierra shared several photos on his Instagram account with his daughter, and Verdejo appears in some.

As part of Miranda’s second birthday, the mother shared an image with Verdejo and the celebrant with a message that reads: “Because of the smile that I get up every day to give my best mejor #VerdejoSantiagoFamily #Dolly #MiniDolly #MirandaBirthdayParty ”

In May 2019, Santiago Sierra shared a video as a souvenir “TBT” when he gave birth to his daughter.

“You are the confirmation that God has always listened to me👩‍👧💕🙏🏻 #TBT # 15Oct #MiniDolly #Dolly #BabyMiranda #MyEverything”, reads the message that accompanies the recording.

