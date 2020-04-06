FORBES, the business magazine revealed the numbers of the wrestling industry, more precise those of the WWE, which are not just any number. The publication announced that the fighter who wins the most is nothing more and nothing less than: Brock Lesnar.

According to the publication he released FORBES the WWE pays each fighter a basic income, called “Down guarantee”, This payment is accompanied by other sources of income that are negotiated according to the popularity and sale of merchandise.

Brock Lesnar being the highest paid fighter above Triple H, Randy orton, Edge and other gladiators earn approximately a $ 10 million salary.

It should be noted that the same Lesnar was also the highest-paid peeler in the UFC, making it the highest-paid star in the world for wrestling.

