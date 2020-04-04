Who is the highest paid fighter in WWE? We bring you the list of the ten highest paid fighters in WWE made by Forbes magazine.

Although it seems quite clear from everything that surrounds the fighter, it has always to be verified with facts, but this time there have been no surprises and The highest paid fighter within WWE is the current champion of the company, Brock Lesnar who would be earning $ 10 million per year.

Oddly enough, the next three fighters on the highest paid list are fighters who are regulars at the company and not signed under a big contract for sporadic appearances. So in this order we have in second place to Roman Reigns who would earn $ 5 million a year, Randy Orton who would earn $ 4.1 million a year and fourth place to Seth Rollins with $ 4 million a year.

At fifth place we would have Triple H who would be earning about 3.3 million dollars a year, but we must clarify that this amount also includes his salary as a company executive.

At sixth place in this top 10 of the company, the first woman appears, who is none other than Becky Lynch who would be making $ 3.1 million. Lynch is not the only girl in this top, as Stephanie McMahon appears in number 9, who for her executive job would be earning 2 million dollars.

In seventh and eighth place we have two part-time fighters or characters, the first is Goldberg earns $ 3 million a year, while number eight is Shane McMahon who earns $ 2.1 million.

At the bottom of this top and having said that Stephanie McMahon is in ninth place, we have Braun Strowman, one of the best paid and that has practically had no impact on the main roster and which is making $ 1.9 million.

