Who is the hidden person in the photo of Jordi Alba and Morata training?

06/14/2021 at 7:53 PM CEST

Jordi Alba and Álvaro Morata, protagonists of the photo, at the date of publication, are already concentrated in the La Cartuja stadium to make their debut in the Eurocup, but to prepare for this meeting, they have been concentrated in the City of Soccer of Las Rozas.

Specifically, during a training session last week, the Barça footballer posted a snapshot on his Instagram account where a mysterious ‘footballer’ could be seen. Well, leaving doubts, no, It is not selected by Luis Enrique, but rather the actor from the Netflix series Lupine, which to publicize the premiere of the second season, has decided to use the players’ social networks.

Others such as the recent European champion with Chelsea and Germany striker, Timo Werner, has also published a photo in which actor Omar Sy is seen ‘hidden’.

All of them, therefore, have added the #ad, to let his followers know that it is an advertisement and not a new footballer to play the Eurocup.