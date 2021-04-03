Who is the final character in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​1×03

Like WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021) brought back several second-rate characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), what follows, Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, since 2021), is now doing the same thing.

Apart from the unexpected cameo of Lieutenant Colonel James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), who has the same as Sam Wilson (Anthonie Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as second, first it was Georges Batroc (Georges St-Pierre) and, later, Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp).

The mysterious Wakanda woman in ‘Falcon and the Winter Solate’

Disney Plus

And, at the end of the same episode as the latter, “Power Broker” (1 × 03), another woman leaves Kimoyo accounts to Barnes as a trail in Riga to meet him. Is about Ayo, one of the warriors Dora Milaje of Wakanda among which we may sound the most Okoye (Danai Gurira).

Has always played it Florence Kasumba, Ugandan-German actress who has also been East in Emerald City (Matthew Arnold and Josh Friedman, 2016-2017), Senator Acantha from Wonder Woman (Patty Jenkins, 2017), Tanya in Mute (Duncan Jones, 2018) and the Rose Seithathi from the miniseries Deutschland 86 and Deutschland 89 (Anna and Jörg Winger, 2018, 2020). In addition to having appeared previously in three films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sign up for Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. Includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. To the content of Marvel, Star wars, and the great animated films of Pixar.

Where else have we seen it?

Ayo is one of the escorts of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in Captain America: Civil War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2016) when he goes to Vienna with his father, King T’Chaka (John Kani), and 117 other heads of state for the ratification of the Sokovia Accords. There he has a disagreement with Natasha romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who wishes to speak to the prince. Later, we see her among the Dora Milaje in Black panther and in the battle of Wakanda Avengers: Infinity War (Russo brothers, 2018).

And there is no doubt that Ayo stands behind Helmut Zemo on Falcon and the Winter Soldier to pay for the murder of T’Chaka, with Bucky Barnes as an alienated tool, in Civil War. So it will be central to the series.

More on this topic