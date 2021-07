After the suffered victory of the self-proclaimed “Best 126 of PR” 𝑩𝑹𝒀𝑨𝑵 “𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒚” 𝑪𝑯𝑬𝑽𝑨𝑳𝑰𝑬𝑹 last Friday, social networks exploded evaluating his performance. Among those who gave opinion were boxers from the courtyard. These are the 126 pounds of Port