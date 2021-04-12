Who is the 30% who will not be vaccinated in September? Is it an adequate strategy?

Vaccinate 70% of the Spanish population against COVID-19 by the end of August. That is the objective to which the Government of Pedro Sánchez aspires, which now faces a new challenge with the new restrictions in the administration of AstraZeneca. This figure means that, before the end of the summer, 33 million people will be immunized with one of the drugs against the coronavirus. However,who will be out of that percentage and will they have to wait longer to be protected? Children, pregnant women and recent infections will be some of those who will have to wait.

A little more than three months have passed since the arrival in Spain of the Pfizer compound against COVID, which kicked off the vaccination campaign, with the injection of the serum to users of residences, dependents and first-line health workers. These groups were followed, after the landing of Moderna and AstraZeneca preparations in the national territory, those over 80 years of age and essential workers. Now inoculation of people between 79 and 60 has just begun, but it remains to be determined how the last phase of the plan will unfold.

With the only indication from Health that the remaining 30% will be determined by the order established in the Vaccination Strategy and its successive updates, the experts try to shed some light on this unknown. Certainly, in September the punctures will not have been punctured yet. under 16 years -as no serum has been approved for them- individuals for whom it is contraindicated and people who have rejected, explain to 20 minutes Ángela Domínguez, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Barcelona.

“Forecasts are being made without having all the data, without considering the possible problems. It is unlikely that the objective will be reached”

However, these children and adolescents only represent 16.50% of the citizenship, so this 30% of people waiting for the compound will also be made up of other groups. “There would be a population under 45 years of age that does not have an occupation or risk condition that has made them receive the vaccine previously,” adds Domínguez. And, although the Executive has not specified the order of immunization in this group, the professor of Health Studies at the UOC Salvador Macip sees “likely” that they continue with a descending age criterion, with what would be the youngest who should wait the longest.

To these groups, the spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology, Raúl Ortiz de Lejarazu, adds pregnant women. At present, the Ministry advises against the administration of these preparations to pregnant women, in the absence of “sufficient evidence to recommend their use” in them, and proposes to carry out the inoculation after delivery. Those under 65 who have recently been infected will also see their vaccination delayed, since six months must elapse from the infection to the dose. All this will cause part of this 30% to correspond to these two groups.

An “overly optimistic” goal

Both experts agree that this objective of the Government is “too optimistic”, since the plan is “dynamic” and “it is updated according to the available vaccines”. “One thing is what is on paper and another what happens,” says Domínguez, who is also coordinator of the Working Group on vaccinations of the Spanish Epidemiology Society, and gives an example of the “stumbling blocks” suffered with AstraZeneca. However, he acknowledges that it is “positive” to have goals to “advance”.

“Forecasts are being made without having all the data, without considering the possible problems, and the pace depends a lot on the arrival of the compounds. Target is unlikely to be achieved 70% on that date. The objectives have never been realistic, they have been optimistic “, says Macip, and considers that” we should be more conservative “.

“The strategy is correct. We want to avoid the worst that can happen with COVID, which are deaths, ICU admissions and hospitalizations”

Along these lines, the also researcher at the University of Leicester emphasizes that group immunity will not be achieved with 70% of the vaccinated population, but rather it should reach 80-90%. This is due to the fact that the sera “stop the disease, but not the contagion, so the virus continues to circulate and mutate.”

Something more positive is shown by the virologist Ortiz de Lejarazu: “The goal of 70% seemed achievable, with certain difficulties, given the transport and preservation characteristics of the first RNA vaccines (at -70º), which would then have to be provided with the following viral vectors (at + 4º). However, the lack of EU serums, interruptions and age changes due to rare safety event issues make that goal more difficult to achieve today. We trust that it can be reached“.

A suitable strategy?

Domínguez also pronounces on the suitability of the campaign, stating unambiguously that the strategy of the Spanish Executive to prioritize the elderly and essential professionals it’s correct”. “Without any doubt. We want to avoid the worst that can happen with COVID, which are deaths, ICU admissions and hospitalizations. These situations are more frequent in the elderly, that’s why it is important to start with them and gradually reduce the age “, he points out, and puts this group before the young, although they may have more social contacts and cause a greater spread.

“We would like to eliminate everything, including contagions; but you have to decide, because the two things cannot be. To give an adequate response, it is essential to avoid the disease in the groups with more complications. On the one hand, age is a risk factor; on the other, health workers, essential bodies and teachers carry out an essential activity “, he considers.

“There are too many people in their 70s without their doses. Every day that goes by without them, the chance that they will die increases.”

Lejarazu expresses himself along the same lines: “The first thing is to take care of those who take care of you, then protect those who collapse hospitals and cause more indirect deaths from other ill-attended pathologies during the pandemic. Next, essential community services, then the rest. “

Macip partially agrees with them, who agrees on the relevance of starting with people at risk, such as the elderly and patients with serious pathologies. However, he is critical of the government’s decision to also administer doses to young people with essential professions, except for health workers in the first line. “There are too many people of more than 70 years without their doses. Every day that passes without receiving them, the possibility that they die increases. Those of 40 are not going to die, the elderly yes. This is the main error,” he says, and advocates the use of AstraZeneca also in older age groups.