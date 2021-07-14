Who is that character with whom the first season of ‘Loki’ ends

Almost all the answers we needed about the riddles of Loki (Michael Waldron, 2021) have been provided to us by the episode “For All Time. Always ”(1×06), with which season one concludes; and the majority or those with the most repercussion have been exposed to us a character that was already expected for a while and that the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives when it has been turned upside down.

While it must be said that he is to blame despite the fact that the last decision has not corresponded to him. But what did he suppose was going to happen leaving her in the dangerous hands of a pair of Lokis, unruly chaos makers? Especially if her own coherence with her deepest desires would push Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) towards the path of destruction in the terrible dilemma where she has been placed. All my life fleeing or hiding in apocalypse waiting for this opportunity and in no way would I want to miss it.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

Nathaniel Richards, aka Kang, in ‘Loki’

But the fact is that this character (Jonathan Majors), whom he merges with The one that remains original, he never says his name in the Loki chapter, only the nicknames with which his variants are known in the Multiverse; among them, the Conqueror. Of course, this is a benevolent version of Kang, a human supervillain originally named Nathaniel Richards, who debuted in Fantastic Four issue nineteen (Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, 1963) under the alias Rama-Tut and who has also been referred to in the comics as Immortus, Iron Lad, Scarlet Centurion or Victor Timely.

Already the presence of Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and the appearance of Alioth, that foggy being that devours matter and energy in “Journey Into Mistery” (1×05), similar to the Demon Bear of The New Mutants (Josh Boone, 2020), pointed at him because of his links in Marvel publications. Not to mention the same Multiverse, of course.

We assume that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) ends up on a timeline dominated by one of the multiple variants of Kang, whose imposing statue he discovers during his last scene of “For All Time. Always ”in place of the false Guardians of Time at the headquarters of the Temporal Variation Authority. But not the most dangerous, which may appear in the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Peyton Reed, 2023).

