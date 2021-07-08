Who is Tavi Gevinson? The real influencer who took over Gossip Girl

Now plays Kate Keller, a Constance teacher who realizes the privilege these rich kids live with. Not because of their money and what they have, but because of the way they always – always – get away with it, for having money. Whether it’s deciding who wins a scholarship, manipulating the principals, and above all, bullying the teachers.

These teenagers are very adult and have a lot of power for their millionaire families. So the teacher (Tavi) decides that they have to put an end to this, as a critic of the series to the treatment of the private schools to the teachers.

The role of Gevinson gave me vibes from Blair’s teacher falling in love with Dan Humphrey. But that love trio with the new Serena does not happen here, but there are other dramas. The Kate’s character begins to lead the teachers to pressure these young people. We’ll see how this ends, but as long as we enjoy having Tavi in ​​Gossip Girl.