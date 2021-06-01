Who is Taskmaster, the villain of ‘Black Widow’ in Marvel?

Black widow It is one of the Marvel classics. Either because of its presence in different comics and because of its adaptation in the films developed by the Marvel and Disney studios. Her role, as a spy and at the same time a companion of other characters, has been key in the different spaces in which she appeared. Those are some of the reasons why Black Widow, the film that will open Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters, is one of the most anticipated releases by fans.

The film will address part of the past of Natasha romanoff, interpreted by Scarlett Johansson. For this reason, different characters appear that serve to explain part of that memory that affects whoever fulfills the role of Black Widow. Family? Extreme situations? Weaknesses? Trauma? Unknown enemies? Those are some of the questions that, apparently through the trailer, will be answered.

In relation to the last of these questions, the unknown enemies, Black Widow will have as his main adversary Taskmaster. A complex villain, who appeared in the Marvel comics some time ago, and who has a specific ability that allows him to adapt to different scenarios. This will not be another agent that the Black Widow will dispatch without much effort.

A villain nicknamed ‘Tasky’ in Black Widow

Taskmaster is the name that protects the identity of Anthony ‘Tony’ Master. This fictional character, written by David Michelinie and drawn by George Perez, appeared for the first time in the Marvel Universe through the comics of The Avengers # 195, published in 1980. Although his role varies, he is generally seen as a villain beyond that, on occasions, he acts as an anti-hero.

His passage into comics has made him face almost any of the best-known superheroes today, beyond comics. There are battles with Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-man, Ant-Man, and even Deadpool. It is common to read how this last character refers to Taskmaster, applying the diminutive, like “Tasky”.

Why can Taskmaster, beyond the result, face such different opponents? Because he can learn and execute any movement and technique of his opponent. That’s why he usually walks with different weapons. Inside them is a sword, a bow and a shield. Yes, the same shield with which you can face Captain America, for example, or Hawk Eye. As in the trailer he can be seen shooting an arrow, that has opened the theories regarding the appearance of Hawkeye on the Black Widow.

Taskmaster unlocked that ability after receiving a special serum

The story goes that this ability to copy the skills of others was developed as a child, recreating the tricks of the cowboys that he saw on television. What did you do next? He began to specialize in martial arts and interact with the shadier side of many sectors. For this reason, Taskmaster is also sometimes considered a mercenary.

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, battles a dangerous conspiracy as she faces her worst battle yet: the past she left behind.

See Black Widow on Disney Plus

To that version is added another: Taskmaster unlocked that skill after having received a special serum through which he enhanced his memory capacities, both photographic and muscular. That is why he is able to imitate the movements of his opponent and remember them over time.

It’s unclear how much of the character will be known from Black Widow. But, from what could be known through the images, behind this character there is a man who, in one way or another, also manages it.

Why is the start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters?

Although Black Widow appeared in various films in the Marvel Universe, her role was always in the shadow of other characters. Still, it got relevance. Seen what has been seen, from Marvel and Disney This type of narrative growth, related to the receptivity of the followers, does not go unnoticed. That may explain how, through the series, other characters are also going to have a deeper development, as has already happened with the Falcon, for example. To sum it up in simpler terms: many people want to know what happened in Budapest, when Black Widow was with Hawkeye.

signup on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar.

In addition to making sense of that narrative, Black Widow can also be understood as a transition film in different ways. The appearance of young characters – such as Melina vostokoff, who could inherit the role of Black Widow – and the explanation that some role changes require – as in the case of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – can answer that goal. But, like any work thinking with some criterion, these appearances have to take place within a framework that gives them meaning.

That is why Black Widow opens Phase 4 of the Marvel Universe. It’s true, WandaVision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier they are part of this stage. However, none of those productions were seen in the cinema. On the other hand, taking into account what happened in The Avengers: Endgame and that Black Widow is located before those events, it is valid to connect both moments. Then, in addition to a nod to the fans, there is the proper management of the narrative possibilities available within the franchise.

Read this too …