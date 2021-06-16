Who is Tara Strong, the actress who voices Miss Minutes in ‘Loki’?

During one of Loki’s introduction events, Kevin Faige appeared smiling and wearing a cap. In it you can see a kind of symbol. Is about Miss minutes (Miss Minutes), the animated character that the most recent Disney Plus series introduced to the Marvel Universe. Faige usually uses this garment to promote different content. A quick Google search is enough to prove it. However, even if that is known, the actress who voices Miss Minutes may not be. She is Tara strong.

Tara Strong is the voice in English of different animated characters that have marked part of a generation (or several). Some of them are: Bubble in The Powerpuff Girls (or The Powerpuff Girls), Timmy Turner in The Fairly Oddparents and Twilight Sparkle in My Little Pony.

Who is Tara Strong?

Tara Strong is a Canadian actress. He was born in 1973, in Toronto, Ontario. His voice is that of several characters in different animated series and video games of the mid-nineties and two thousand.. Her influence in this universe, due to the roles she has played, has led her to be defined as “the voice of your childhood.”

Although it may seem exaggerated, it is not. Tara Strong’s career began in 1987, when she played Bridget in Sylvanian Families. A year later, in 1988, he debuted as the voice of a video game character. It was about Daisy Mae in Redneck Rampage Rides Again.

Tara Strong had a penchant for acting from a very young age. It is estimated that his first participation was in an artistic event that occurred when he was four years old, at his school. She volunteered for a solo role.

It did not take long to make the leap to the theater. According to ., several of his best performances at the Jewish Theater in Toronto were participating in Hello Tel-Aviv, Abi Men Zeyt Zich and A Night of Stars. Nine years later, at the age of 13, he had his first participation in a professional project. She played Gracie in the stage production The Music Man.

Thus began a career in which dozens of performances are included through his voice in television, film and video game productions. Some consider it as a legend.

Miss Minutes … and other characters

A sampling of Tara Strong’s work throughout her career in animated productions.

Timmy Turner, in The Fairly Oddparents

Tara Strong played this character from 2001 to 2017. Her work was recognized with various nominations at various awards. Some of them were the Annie Award for Vocal Interpretation in Television Production and the BTVA Voice Acting Award for Best Leading Voice in a Television Series (2011).

Raven, in Teen Titans

Played Raven in different stages. The first of them was during the years 2003 and 2006; then from 2012 to 2014. Between these last two years, the character was part of two projects. One of them was Teen Tintans Go!, which began during 2013. Tara Strong still gives her voice within this production. Making a summary of his interpretation, it can be said that it began in 2003 and has, for now, until 2019.

Ben Tennyson, in Ben 10

This character is another of his classics. Like Raven, she has played it during different periods and through various productions. The first time he gave voice to Ben tennyson it was during the year 2005, a task that continues to this day.

Otsuru, in Afro Samurai

Perhaps it is one of his most hidden and, at the same time, cult characterizations, as the public associated with Afro Samurai. Otsuru is a woman who ends up being key to the protagonist, Afro, helping him on some occasions.

Miss Minutes, in Loki

Sara Strong plays an animated character who explains to Loki how the Time Variation Authority works: Miss Minutes. He does it from a pedagogical attitude, summarizing long periods of time for a few seconds to clarify doubts about the functioning of the Multiverse in Marvel. Loki can be seen through Disney Plus.

