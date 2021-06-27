Who is Sylvie? Lady Loki or Enchantress?

Episode 3 of the Loki series doesn’t reveal much more information about the alleged Lady Loki, or the alleged Enchantress, if you prefer. At the end of the last episode of Loki we still don’t know who Sylvie is. Because we do know, something is something, that she has christened herself Sylvie and that she is not considered a variant of Loki. It may have been, but it isn’t anymore. Although they do not explain it to us either. So we don’t know if it’s a version of Loki or someone posing as a version of Loki (we say this, basically, because the character plays ambiguity, so it is one of these two options). If it is an alternative Loki, it will be a new version of the Cinematic Universe (MCU) of the character, combining characteristics of the different Loki (how many Loki are there?). But the fact that her name is Sylvie misleads. Because there is a character, or rather a version of a character associated with Loki, with the same powers as the mysterious Lady Loki, who is also called Sylvie, only she is not Loki, but the Enchantress. Conclusion: we continue exactly the same as after watching episode 2. Perhaps I would say that with more doubts. Which, of course, is good and is a success of the series (really, what difference does it make who it is?). Be that as it may, don’t call Sophia Di Martino’s character Loki. “Don’t ever call me that again,” Sylvie says to Loki. Apply the story.

At the end of episode 2 of Loki they revealed the face of the mysterious figure, but they left us with the doubt: is it Lady Loki or the Charming version Sylvie Lushton? If you have not read any comic in your life in which Loki’s lies appear, when you see that woman with horns that appears at the end of episode 2 of the Marvel Studios series to which everyone in the Agency of Variation of the Time calls “Loki” or “Variant of Loki” (as if it were a theorem), the most logical thing is that you have thought: well, there is a female version of Loki. As we had already been officially groomed for Loki’s fluid genre in the pre-release promotions, you are not particularly struck by the fact that everyone is now talking about “Lady Loki.” Because you have to put a label on the character until they reveal their true identity. We call Grogu Baby Yoda, and we call the horned woman in the Loki series Lady Loki. Yes, that makes sense … But it can, be careful, it can only happen as with Grogu, who with Yoda only shares the same species. Loki can shapeshift at will. That has nothing to do with the projection of illusions, nor with duplicates (nor with wearing a yellow jersey … in the Tour de France?). It is transformation pure and simple, and like any good transformation, the essence of the one who is transformed remains intact: Loki is always Loki, whether he is in the form of a woman or is in the form of a salmon. So the logical thing would be to think: it is Loki with the body of a woman. But there’s a little problem. Are you sure that horned woman is Loki? Although the horns are not entirely accurate: if you look closely, one of the horns is broken, just like young Loki from Loki: Agent of Asgard!

If you saw only the end of the episode and you cut when the chapter ends and you did not suck (due to professional deformation) the credit titles (no, there are no post credits in Loki episode 2), It turns out that you did not find that the character that all languages ​​call La Variante, in the Spanish dubbing was called “Sylvie”, and those were major words, because it complicates things a bit. Basically it complicates them because this assumes that it is not Loki, but the Enchantress, who could be posing as Loki in the face of the Time Variation Agency (well, there is another nuance, now we go with it). After watching episode 3, the Sylvie riddle is now official. Although the character may be given the same treatment as Agatha in WandaVision and she is a Sylvie who has nothing to do, but nothing to do, with the comics. And that you who have not read the comics, you do not care exactly the same. What you want to know is who the character that appears at the end of the episode, period. The quick answer is that we don’t know. Seriously, it happens like with Agatha, who in the comics was never a villain and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe she is bad as hell. Remember that the MCU takes the characters and adapts them. This Sylvie can perfectly be Loki female version (Lady Loki) or the character of the Enchantress, reinvented by the MCU.

Since the series began I have become very heavy more than with the who with the why. Whoever Sophia Di Martino brings to life, the important thing is why she wants to collect all the rebooters. There is the key. At the beginning of the episode, there is a phrase from Loki that has every intention. Another thing is that we do not want to see it or we have not realized it or we do not know the implications it has for the series and for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Rebooters erase the radius affected by a branch of the timeline, while allowing their wounds to heal, disintegrating everything around them.”, recites Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to Mobius (Owen Wilson) like a parrot. And there is the key to everything. Are you trying to fix something from the past? Just wreak havoc? Is this fact the one that opens the door to the Marvel Multiverse? I mean the Multiverse of Madness …

Who is Sylvie?

It is probably the MCU version of Enchantress. With a little bit of here and a little bit of there. Although there is also a good chance that he has something of the young Loki (the one who tries to redeem himself and ends up frankly bad). So, really, if we have learned something from Marvel movies and series, everything that we are going to tell you next is not going to help you at all. So we will be short and concise. What might you be interested in knowing? For starters, that she is a powerful sorceress with one foot on good and one foot on evil. In the comics, she is a young woman who wakes up with powers. (There is another version of the Enchantress that comes from Asgard, but since her name is not Sylvie, for now, we leave her parked.) It is a creation of Loki, she just does not know. His powers include mental manipulation and telekinesis, as well as transmutation and teleportation. Everyone is going to start talking like crazy about the Young Avengers, what if Wiccan, what if Eli Bradley (the grandson of Isaiah Bradley himself from Falcon and Winter Soldier) … then what if the Illuminati, then what if Rita the Cantaora. The choice of the actress, I think, pushes these ideas away and points toward a mixture of characteristics of all the characters that have ever been called Enchantress in Marvel comics. Think that Marvel wants to simplify. And it makes sense. She is probably called Sylvie (and not Amora) because being the version of the Enchantress that Loki’s creation fits with the Time Variation Agency believing that she is the God of Lies. The rest of the character will be a mix of the original Enchantress and whatever came up new to Loki’s writers. And that is always good news. As always. We are always going to have comic book characters, so let’s see what they came up with for the film version.

Do you need to know more about the paper Sylvie? Which is closely linked to Loki. After the death of Loki in Ragnarok (before he occupied the body of Lady Sif, then he died again, then he was reborn as the young Loki and later he occupied the body of the child Loki), Sylvie became weak and became a prey. easy for different groups of supervillains. Oh, and after a lot of lurching she tried to mess it up in Asgard and ended up being banished.

