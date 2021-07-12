Who is Sharon Stone’s new boyfriend?

It’s about RMR, a 25-year-old masked rapper who hides his face in public. The couple have been spotted at nightclubs in LA.

Actress and model Sharon stone has started a relationship with the rapper RMR.

After trying her luck on dating apps and not having good results, the 63-year-old actress began dating the young man who has a peculiarity: nobody knows his face.

And when we talk about nobody, we mean the media and the public.

This is because the 25-year-old is a masked rapper and never shows his face in public.

Stone’s love interest is RMR, an urban musician who uses a ski mask to hide his identity. Such is his secret that his real name is not even known.

For the past few weeks, the couple have been seen enjoying the nightlife in Los Angeles.

Photographs of her posing with one of the rapper’s ski masks have even come to light.

And although neither has confirmed their romance, both have been in a kind of relationship for a few months.

Without problems, both maintain a lot of interaction with each other on their social networks.

There, she takes the opportunity to comment on his posts where he promotes new shows, while he has liked more than one publication of her, even where she appears in a bathing suit.

The protagonist of “Basic Instinct” has been separated since 2004 from her second husband and newspaper editor, Phil Bronstein, to whom she was married for six years.

Today, the actress speaks openly about her love life, to the point of telling on her social networks how she was banned from the dating app Bumble in 2019.

After some users apparently reported his account as fake, his profile was closed.

“I went into the dating app and they closed my account,Some users reported that it couldn’t be me! ”, Sharon posted on her Twitter account.

