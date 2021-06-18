Who is Sebastian Korda, options for success Wimbledon 2021

It is striking that a young tennis player capable of having won an ATP title in his 20s and who is the son of a former Grand Slam winner, does not receive the media attention that other players of his generation do. Possibly it is not being valued as it deserves the excellent level of play that it boasts Sebastian korda and the overwhelming projection of the great promise of American tennis. Forged in one of the ecosystems most conducive to playing tennis, such as Bradenton (Florida), Petr’s son has been able to share time with a legend like André Agassi, as well as renowned technicians who saw in his winning attitude and competitive gene a base important from which to build, as revealed on tennis.com.

He was the youngest American to reach the fourth round of the Grand Slam since doing so. Michael Chang in 1991, his tennis conforms to any surface and boasts exquisite mobility considering its large size. One of the secrets of his success has been patience. “From a very young age I knew that I wanted to be a professional, I focused my whole life on that goal, but my environment always instilled in me that the important thing was to arrive, without having to do it as soon as possible,” reveals a boy who did not leave Florida to compete she turned 15. “My parents loved being at home, they wanted me to enjoy this sport without feeling pressured,” says a tennis player whose mother, Regina Rajchrtova, it also performed at a very high level, becoming 26th in the world.

His path to professionalism is very different from that of most promising youngsters.

Korda was a very normal child, who had time to play hockey, golf, ski, taekwondo, study in person at a high school and have friends to go out with and enjoy adolescence without the usual restrictions of a star project. Those who know him point out that he is a very respectful and kind boy with everyone, who becomes a hurricane on the track. His frenetic footwork and ability to accelerate the ball make him a fearsome player, even on grass, a surface where he excels in his first shots. “I remember watching many matches of Marat Safin, I loved the way he played. In fact, I learned my backhand trying to imitate his, “acknowledges Sebastian.

Andy Roddick and John McEnroe speak highly of him and his title this season in Parma confirms that he is ready for heights of success. He has room for improvement in all aspects of the game, but it is inevitable to perceive him as the great illusion of American tennis. With his potential and an environment that knows the ins and outs of elite tennis so well, Sebastian korda promises to become a tennis player to take into account in the fight for glory in the short and medium term.