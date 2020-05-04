New director general of the Federal Police, delegate Rolando Alexandre de Souza has already argued that corrupt politicians are more dangerous than “corner dealers” and that their priority in the agency is to fight corruption. His appointment occurs after Alexandre Ramagem had his appointment suspended due to a decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

Rolando Alexandre de Souza he was considered the right arm of Ramage at the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin). He held the position of Secretary of Planning and Management at the institution. Before arriving at Abin in September 2019, Souza was a regional superintendent of the PF in Alagoas.

In March 2018, the time of his appointment in Alagoas, Souza defended the partnership with other institutions to circumvent the lack of civil servants in the PF. “Staffing issues I think is a national problem for all agencies. We really have a staffing shortage. But to try to supplement this shortage, we count on partnerships: Receita, CGU (Comptroller General of the Union), TCU ( Federal Audit Court), the Civil and Military Police. So it is through these partnerships that we intend to enhance the effects of the Federal Police operations “, he declared in an interview with TV Gazeta.

Upon taking office in Alagoas, Souza said that fighting corruption was his “number one” priority. “We have several other crimes that are the responsibility of Federal police and we must fight them all, but fighting corruption is number one, “said Souza, at the inauguration ceremony as superintendent.

The delegate was also head of the Public Resources Deviation Repression Service (SRDP), located at the headquarters of the PF in Brasília. In a 2017 lecture, he stated that corrupt politicians are more dangerous than “corner dealers.” “Corruption kills. To think that the corner dealer is more dangerous than the corrupt politician is a fallacy. Politician kills much more than bandit“, declared at the National Meeting on Cooperation to Prevent and Combat Corruption, held by the Public Management Control Network of Mato Grosso.

Appointment

As the state, the appointment of Rolando is seen as an alternative of the president to maintain the influence of Ramage, who is close to the Bolsonaro family, in Federal police. According to the president’s interlocutors, the director general of Abin participated directly in the decisions about the future of the PF command, an assignment of the Minister of Justice, André Luiz Mendonça.

According to the state he learned, the president is concerned with the advance of the “fake news” inquiry, which may reach his children and even civil servants who work in the so-called “hate office”. The investigation has already identified Bolsonarist entrepreneurs who are financing attacks against Supreme Court ministers on social networks, as revealed by state.

There is yet another inquiry opened by determination of the minister Alexandre de Moraes to investigate the organization of anti-democratic acts, after Bolsonaro participated in a protest in Brasilia convened on social networks with messages against the STF and Congress.

Another apprehension of the president is the investigation into Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) that deals with a “cracked” scheme in his old cabinet, in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The case was revealed by the state.

