Who is Roberto Salcedo, the replacement of Irma Eréndira Sandoval in the Public Function?

He is a nationally recognized public administrator whose trajectory in public service is broad, diverse, and remarkable. His curricular experience in various areas of government work has led him to hold important positions in the Federal and State Public Administration. He currently serves as Special Performance Auditor of the Superior Audit of the Federation, a position in which he has remained as its Head for thirteen years and which revealed his vein as a student of performance, tax and government audit issues, editing more of twenty titles.

MEXICO CITY.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador received this afternoon at the National Palace two of his collaborators, Irma Eréndira Sandoval, who until today served as secretary of the Public Function, and his new replacement, teacher Roberto Sandoval.

Who is Roberto Salcedo?

Roberto Salcedo Aquino was until yesterday the Undersecretary of Control and Fight against Corruption. He has a degree in Political Science and Public Administration from UNAM. Master’s degree by opposition in the area of ​​public administration at the Acatlán Professional Studies Faculty of UNAM, where he was director of the Political Sciences and Public Administration, and International Relations programs.

Auditor certified in superior audit by the Superior Audit of the Federation. Currently, he is Coordinator of the University Academy of Inspection of the Faculty of Accounting and Administration of the UNAM. He served as Special Performance Auditor in the Superior Audit of the Federation for 18 years.

López Obrador replaces Irma Eréndira Sandoval with Roberto Salcedo Aquino in the SFP

With forty-eight years in public service, he has held the following positions: Production Director of the Free Textbook Commission; Regional Delegate of the Secretariat of Programming and Budget; Senior Officer in three dependencies: Ministry of Urban Development and Ecology, Department of the Federal District and Ministry of Foreign Relations; Deputy General Director of Banobras; Undersecretary of Urban Development in the Secretary of Social Development.

He is the author of the following books: Praxiology. Methodology for the Evaluation of Public Policies. Mexico, ASF. 2014; Accountability and Responsibility of the Public Servant. Mexico, ASF, 2012; Evaluation of Public Policies, Mexico, Basic Library of Public Administration, Siglo XXI, 2011; The process of accountability and superior audit. Mexico, Network for Accountability, 2013.

The National Institute of Public Administration awarded him the Medal of Administrative Merit.

If you click on the following image you can access our galleries:

In the following video you will see the story of the dogs that fell into the Puebla sinkhole

If you click on the following image you will be able to access news in real time: