Who is Reven, the professional ‘gamer’ of League of Legends

Last night Ibai Llanos organized a boxing evening that pitted the two famous gamers Reven against ElMillor. And the audience did not disappoint, Ibai’s Twitch channel generated more than 1.5 million live viewers leaving a residue of a total of 20 million views in the fight against these two influencers.

Llanos promised that if his broadcast exceeded one million viewers, he would repeat the evening again and that he would fight in 2022. And he more than succeeded: half a million users were there before the fight started.

It all started with a dispute between his friend Reven and another streamer, ElMillor. Both had played a boxing match and Ibai decided to organize the event under the title ‘The evening of the year’. Ibai even organized a press conference after the participants were weighed in, rented the venue and hired official boxing referees, judges and commentators.

Reven won by unanimous decision to El Millor, but the result was the least of it. What was astonishing was the anticipation generated by a match between two boxing fans.

Who is Reven

Reven is Antonio Pino, a famous professional gamer known for his presence in tournaments and his participation in the popular online game for PC, League of Legends. He has more than 600,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, is close to 800,000 on Twitch and has more than 230,000 followers on Instagram.

This young 27-year-old gamer started in the world of video games since he was 13 years old in League of Legends (LOL), the popular strategy and fighting game. He was developing his experience and skills that led him to international LOL tournaments, achieving many of them.

In addition to participating in various League of Legends tournaments, since 2014, Reven began to generate many followers, managing to capture the attention of thousands of people and sponsors of the tournaments he participated. Since 2016, on his Twitch channel he is already one of the most sought-after and prominent influencers in the gamer world.