Who Is Replacing Chris Harrison as Bachelor Host?

Chris Harrison has officially parted ways with The Bachelor following his public defense of Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist behavior, and apparently ABC isn’t rushing to figure out who to replace him with. ~ Insiders ~ who spoke to Variety report that replacing Chris with a permanent host “is not top of mind” right now, and that they likely won’t name a new host until the upcoming season of The Bachelor — which goes into production this fall .

As of now, Bachelor in Paradise is being hosted by a rotating roster of celebs including David Spade, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, and Lance Bass, while it’s unclear who’s hosting Michelle Young’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette (though it’s possible Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will return!). But Variety’s sources report there isn’t even a shortlist (or a frontrunner!) For a permanent host, and the possibilities are pretty much endless.

One last thing to note? Hiring a less high profile host could save ABC big money since Chris Harrison was making $ 5 million a year by the time he left. Plus, let’s not forget that his exit cost ABC a lot of $. As a source told Page Six, “He has nearly 20 years of dirt. Instead of handing them a rose, he was absolutely ready to hand them a lawsuit detailing all the behind-the-scenes details …. Chris Harrison’s whole life was The Bachelor, and he didn’t want to let go. He still is really sad to leave, and there have been very tough and very heated negotiations going on for weeks. ”

