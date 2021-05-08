Who Is Regé-Jean Page’s Girlfriend Emily Brown?

I wonder how many hearts broke when news of Regé-Jean Page’s relationship with Emily Brown broke. Any person with a pulse knows how desirable Regé-Jean is onscreen as Simon, the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton. Well, he’s just as charming offscreen and has a girlfriend to show for it.

According to Entertainment Tonight, he and Emily are definitely seeing each other. Plus, the Daily Mail obtained photos of them hugging in London. Rumors that Regé-Jean and his former Bridgerton costar Phoebe Dynevor were dating started because of their intense onscreen chemistry. But, alas, he’s with Emily and we’re like 99.9 percent sure Phoebe is dating Pete Davidson. So, who exactly is Regé-Jean Page’s girlfriend, Emily Brown? Well, we’re glad you asked …

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sorry, just felt the need to share that pic. Ok, back to Emily!

She doesn’t have social media.

This is a bummer, but it explains why there aren’t many photos of the two of them. Maybe Regé-Jean will share a cute snap on Insta soon.

She’s a copywriter.

Just Jared reports that she does freelance copywriting work and has written for a variety of big-name companies like Nike, Converse, and Uber. If you like sneakers and ride-share apps then who knows? You might have read her copy.

According to the Daily Mail, her LinkedIn account included descriptions from colleagues. Emily is “witty” and “great fun to be around,” apparently. Someone even wrote, “Even after a massive party, she seems to skip about the world like a bunny who’s never even heard the word hangover.” I’m not sure if that’s appropriate for a professional networking site, but hey, sounds like she knows how to have fun!

Oh, and she’s also a part-time soccer player.

Emily is athletic, but not necessarily a pro at the sports played during the Regency Era when Bridgerton is set. Nope, she’s a fan of soccer or football as they say across the pond.

She plays part-time for Football Beyond Borders, which is a charity organization that uses soccer to educate and enrich young people’s lives.

Sarah and Regé-Jean live together in England.

To be specific, the couple lives in North London. Daily Mail reports that they share a home worth £ 800,000, which is almost $ 1.2 million. So, it’s safe to say that they live in a cute place.

It seems like their relationship is serious, so fingers crossed to seeing them together at a public appearance!

You love all the deets on celeb couples. So do we. Let’s overanalyze them together. ✔️

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io