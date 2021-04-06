Who is really running Britney Spears’ social media?

This very week the princess of pop, Britney Spears, has shared a post on Instagram about the controversial documentary ‘Framing Britney’, which analyzes his nervous breakdown in 2008 and the media harassment he suffered then, to confess that he has not seen it, but that she had still wept for two weeks at the attention she had placed on her person again.

Many of her followers are convinced that she did not really write the message in question and her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield share this opinion. As she has revealed now, the artist herself would have confessed that she has no control over the text that accompanies the content that uploads to the social network and maintains that both spoke about this issue last night after he read her last entry in Instagram only to realize that it couldn’t have been written by Britney.

“The saddest thing is that this publication is basically a narrative that denounces her fans and the Free Britney movement and the people who are now thoroughly analyzing the events and everything that has happened to her”, has regretted Brasfield in statements to the portal Page Six.

The activity of the singer in the virtual sphere, which stands out from the careful aesthetics that prevails in the accounts of other celebrities, has given much to talk about in recent times. Defenders of the movement #FreeBritney, who demands the end of the legal guardianship to which he lives subject, they have interpreted many of his videos and photographs as a message of help, but other voices suggest that her seemingly erratic behavior would be further proof that she is not yet ready to regain control over her finances and personal life.

Keep reading:

Karol G’s step-sister reveals strong details of her relationship with the singer’s family

Tekashi 6ix9ine gives away money in the Dominican Republic because he says that ‘Material does not make him happy’