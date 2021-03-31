Who is Power Broker? Next debut?

The second episode of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” left new clues to the character Power Broker. Not only do we have him in the series credits from the first episode, but there was also a specific mention of the villain in the second episode. If we saw it dubbed into Spanish, we may not be aware of that reference, but looking at it in the original version, we quickly see the mention.

This character from the comics therefore seems like a safe bet for the most imminent future of the character, and for that very reason, as we already did with Joaquin Torres, we have to do a quick review of the history of Power Broker in the comics. Especially because one of its stages is closely related to US Agent, a character that we have here in the series as the new Captain America, similar to the comics. The history of this character in the Marvel comics dates back to the late 70s, with two characters having this identity.

Original Power Broker: Curtiss Jackson

Actually, originally we talk about the corporation Power Broker Corporation, Founded by Curtiss jackson and to which Karl Malus was to work, the same scientist who decades later in the comics experimented with Joaquin Torres turning him into Falcon. Jackson made his cartoon debut in the comic Machine Man # 7 (1978). He began his profession as a criminal first working for the criminal syndicate The Coroporation / La Corporación, directing its operations on the West Coast. While there, he arranged a deal to make copies of the robot soldier Machine Man, forcing him to change for his friend and psychiatrist Peter Spaulding. Later he became the founder of the company Power Broker Corporation, a group that granted superhuman abilities to customers who paid a high price. The scientist Dr. Karl Malus was in charge of carrying out dangerous experiments to create super strong fighters to place bets.

By increasing his strength through risky experiments, Curtiss kept a debt on their heads, at least for those who survived the process. Curtiss made deals with wrestlers from the Unlimited Class Wrestling Federation (UCWF, a sports league that only admits super strength competitors). Fighters, henchmen, and heroes resulted from these experiments. Increasing their strength through Malus’s experiments (and making them addicted to drugs), he kept the fighters obedient and dependent. He also helped create henchmen to protect his company, brutes who worked under the nickname the Sweat Shop, and bodyguards known as Power Tools. As for the heroes, Power Broker was the one who gave powers to Sharon ventura, who assumed the identities of Ms. Marvel (and later became She-Thing); to John walker, who later became a US Agent (after being first Super-Patriot and then Capture America, Captain America # 328-334 from 1987) and his fellow army officers Lemar Hoskins, aka Battlestar / Fighter Star, Hector Lennox and Jerome Johnson.

Jackson used this empowerment process that he helped perfect to protect himself from the Scourge of the Underworld organization … but it went wrong. He became muscular, unable to move and needed a streamlined harness to remain mobile. When he tried to be uninhibited, he kidnapped fighters, including Battlestar, and subjected them again to Malus’s experiments to determine a cure. Fortunately, US Agent arrived, and with the help of Battlestar, the duo stopped Curtiss (Captain America # 373-378 from 1968).

In time, after he worked for Red Skull, his body returned to normal. Jackson then attempted to recruit alien prisoners who were dropped to Earth by the Kree for his experiments. Instead, he ended up picking up an alien parasite, leading to his arrest by US Agent, Captain America, and STARS Agent Kali Vries (USAgent # 2-3 of 2001).

Curtiss Jackson’s final fate was death at the hands of Frank Castle / The Punisher. After Frank killed him, he surgically removed an identity chip from Curtiss’s arm so that he could use it and attend a party disguised as him (The Punisher # 13 of 2011).

The New Power Broker: Real Identity Unknown

It hasn’t taken long for a new Power Broker to emerge in the comics, although his real name has not been revealed until now. Like his predecessor, he is a businessman who does desperate deals with desperate people seeking power, regardless of the high price that this may have, with business also in the Unlimited Class Wrestling Federation. This new entrepreneur knows the potential “market” there is, and goes one step further after taking over Power Broker Inc. by launching a mobile application known as Hench. In this app, users can select and hire Super Villains for all their nefarious mediums from the ease and convenience of their phones (The Astonishing Ant-Man # 1-11 of 2015).

In addition to your customers, Power Broker empowered himself, more power than he could imagine, according to himself. One of the few powers he’s shown to have is the ability to generate bolts of pink energy from the palm of his hands or to fly.

Power Broker at Falcon & Winter Soldier

In addition to that mentioned reference in the credits of the series, the second episode of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” includes a more direct reference. This occurs when the Flagsless are about to escape by plane, and they receive a message, saying that “they are the men of the agent of power.” If we see it in its original version, it is “It’s the Power Broker’s men”, which, when translated respecting the character’s name, would be something like “they are the Power Broker’s men”. Shortly afterwards we see how some men arrive to arrest them, but they do not have any type of identification from the government or any other agency.

Logic invites us to think that in that plane scene what they were carrying was really a “drug” that would be the Super Soldier Serum. This could even fit with what we see at the beginning of the episode, in the trucks, and that is labeled as vaccines; but even more so with the message that Karli receives in which they tell her: “You took what is mine. I will find you and I will kill you”.

In the absence of confirmation, it is most likely that we will see Power Broker debut, in one way or another, and perhaps this will also lead us to know why John Walker / Captain America seems to have certain enhanced abilities. It should be said that in the episode they do not say that he is improved, but they do say that his statistics of values ​​go off the tables, and we also see him throw the shield with enough power.