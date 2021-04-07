Who is Pina Auriemma? Salma Hayek’s character in House of Gucci

Of the four accomplices to the murder, Pina Auriemma, accused of organize the murder to get money, received the sentence under 25 years despite having been the one who coordinated with the intermediary Ivano Savioni, night porter sentenced to 26 years, hiring the getaway driver Orazio Cicala, sentenced to 29 years, and Benedeto Ceraulo, sentenced to life imprisonment for having shot Maurizio Gucci in the dark.

“I am very happy that my good friend salma join our wonderful cast, “producer Giannina Scott told Hollywood entertainment outlet Deadline, adding,” I’ve been talking to her about this Gucci project for 20 years. Now it is happening and she is part of it. Rid and I are delighted. “The Mexican actress joins a cast that includes stars such as Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, among others. The film is expected to be released on November 24 of this year.