BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said that the interim Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, will sign on Wednesday morning, 20, a new protocol that will expand the guidelines for the use of chloroquine, including in the initial phase of contagion of the coronavirus.

In an interview with journalist Magno Martins, the president toyed with the topic, which was the subject of disagreements due to possible side effects. Government guidelines on the drug also prompted the resignation of former Health Minister Nelson Teich. “Whoever is on the right takes chloroquine, whoever is on the left, Tubaína”, he repeated several times while making fun of the subject.

The president stressed that the document will not oblige any patient to be medicated with the substance, but will give him the freedom to use the medicine if he deems it necessary. “What is democracy? You don’t want to? You don’t do it. You don’t have to take chloroquine now, whoever wants to take it,” he said.

The president also stated that not studying for now to appoint a new Minister of Health. “For the moment, leave General Pazuello there. He’s a tremendous manager,” he said.

He also told maintains contact with the former minister Nelson Teich and that he even gives instructions to General Pazuello. “I like him (Teich), I’m almost in love with him”, he joked.

Social networks

The subject of controversy, President Jair Bolsonaro admitted that councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (PSC-RJ) is one of the main responsible for managing your social networks. Despite speculation since the beginning of the government, Jair Bolsonaro has avoided commenting directly on the issue on other occasions. “It is my son Carlos who basically conducts (my social media),” said the president in an interview with journalist Magno Martins, on Tuesday night, 19.

Just as he did in the presidential campaign, Jair Bolsonaro credited his son with the success of his digital communication strategy. The Brazilian president is the third most popular head of government in the world on social media. He is second only to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the Digital Popularity Index (IPD) prepared by consultancy Quaest, at the request of Estadão, in February.

“Why is my social media, which is my son Carlos who basically leads it, right, is the one that most interacts in the world? Because we try to bring, take the information as it is, and the opinion remains with those who are the other side of the line, unlike traditional media, “said Bolsonaro.

The president considers that he was responsible for implementing “a new way of doing politics” and believes that he would not have succeeded without communication through social networks. “Without social media, I’m sure I wouldn’t be here. Social media was our freedom, where people can really have real information,” he said.

Bolsonaro uses his social media accounts to communicate government acts, attack opponents and criticize the press. The authorship of publications in the official account of the president, however, has been the target of doubts since the beginning of the government.

In October last year, Bolsonaro had to apologize for a video posted on Twitter that compared institutions like the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to hyenas. At the time, Carlos denied being the author of the post, despite information indicating otherwise. The video was eventually deleted.

In the same month, Carlos apologized for another publication made in his father’s account in defense of the second instance arrest. At the time, the councilor said he wrote “without the authorization of the President”. “I’m really sorry! The intention was never to attack anyone,” said Carlos.

In April last year, when asked about the topic, Jair Bolsonaro stated that whoever has the password to his social networks has his confidence, but did not reveal who was responsible for the posts. “On my Twitter, it is my responsibility. Whoever has my password has my trust. I am not the one who post it, but I endorse it,” said Bolsonaro at the time.

