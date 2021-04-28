Who is Netflix’s virtual influencer? Meet N-ko

N-ko, a “human-sheep life form” Vtuber promoting Netflix’s anime streaming service, is seen in this still image obtained from a YouTube video on April 27, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix )

The Netflix virtual influencer was officially presented on You Tube: N-ko will take care of promote the platform’s anime content in the Japanese market.

N-ko is a virtual young woman who combines human and sheep traits, and seeks to be the Netflix ambassador to anime fans in that country.

What do you know about the deep fake ?: You see them and believe it: the risks of deep fake

Who is Netflix’s virtual influencer?

N-ko means “A lifestyle”And it is Netflix’s commitment to exploiting a trend that is sweeping social networks: that of the so-called virtual influencers, Virtual Youtubers or VTubers.

In Japan these virtual characters have built large audiences on You Tube and other social media platforms.

The reality that they show in each of their publications has led them to live with their audiences; sing, dance and interact in the digital world with your followers.

Have you heard about NTFTs yet?: How is a tweet or a meme worth millions? We explain what an NFT is

“A lifestyle”

The Netflix virtual influencer gives life to an employee of the platform, in fact, she has a position within the company: she is the manager Netflix Anime Club.

From her position, she will be in charge of present the anime programs available on the platform, through videos in which she will be the protagonist in a frame

“Japanese anime and Korean series they work very well in the region as well as the country (Japan) and can occasionally be very, very global in their interest and desire, “Netflix CEO Theodore Sarandos said in a conference call.

＼ 本 日 𝟰 月 𝟮𝟳 日 、 遂 に デ ビ ュ ー ／ # ネ ト フ リ ア ニ メ 応 援 マ ネ ー ジ ャ ー

∴ * ⌒︎ N 子 ・ メ イ ・ 黒 野 ⌒︎ * ∴

《N-ko Mei Kurono ／ # N_ko》 中 の 人 は 現役 # ネ ト フ リ 社員 ⁉️ # 新人 VTuber 《N 子》 の 自己 紹 介 動画 🎥

ご 視 聴 は 👇 か ら さ ら に 、 N 子 に よ る 新 番 組 も ス タ ー ト 🎉

番 組 情報 は リ プ ラ イ を チ ェ ッ ク！ – Netflix Japan Anime (@NetflixJP_Anime) April 27, 2021

Last week Netflix announced that it did not reach its subscriber goal at the end of the first quarter of the year, a period in which it only added 3.9 million new paying users.

Bet on anime

In need of new content, stopped by the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, Netflix sees in anime an option to gain followers in local markets.

But the strategy will not stay at the local level, but Netflix knows that Japanese and Korean anime are widely accepted in global markets, so their strategy seems more solid.

A good example of this is the horror series Demon Slayer, which broke all audience records in Japan and had a strong gross on the weekend of its US premiere.

N-ko is the only one?

Who is the influencer Lil Miquela?

Lil Miquela is a virtual influencer who has a great success within Instagram, where to date it has a community of three million followers.

She is famous like few others in the world of digital influencers, and just last year she signed a contract with the Creative Artist Agency.

Her fame has positioned her as an ambassador for brands such as Calvin klein Y Prada, yes, all from your virtual reality.

The Mexican virtual influencer

Mar.ia is the first mexican virtual human and builds his community of followers mainly on Instagram.

To date, it has 100,000 followers and a few publications that can give an idea of ​​the tastes of this young Mexican digital.

(With information from Reuters)