Who is Natalie Viscuso? Here’s what we know about the woman who conquered Henry Cavill

It is easy to admit that Henry Cavill is one of the most desired Hollywood stars of the moment; since his arrival in the DCEU in Man of Steel – 55% reviving one of the most important characters in comics: Superman. In addition to starring in said film in addition to Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% and Justice League – 41%, he gave a lot to talk about when he had the opportunity to return to the franchise to fulfill what was necessary to finish The Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

Despite having endless opportunities on the screens, without forgetting his already successful works such as The Witcher – 67% and Enola Holmes – 95%, his fans still long to see him again in the famous blue suit either in a second installment of The Man of Steel or in a movie where he shares the scene with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. For a long time, Cavill was one of the most coveted singles in the industry, but just a few days ago he sparked a networking revolution when he officially introduced his girlfriend.

Shortly after being caught by a paparazzi when the couple were walking Kal, the actor’s Akita, Henry shared a romantic photo on his Instagram account where the two appear in a game of chess. Thanks to this image, many doubts began to be resolved, such as the name of the lucky bride. But who is Natalie Viscuso and how did they meet?

This is me, looking very confident, shortly before my beautiful and bright Natalie destroys me at chess.

According to what some media such as Glamor have found out, the 32-year-old woman has an important career in the film and television industry behind the cameras, and within the industry she is quite recognized. Born in New Mexico and spending much of her adolescence in California, in 2005 she was part of an MTV show called My Super Sweet 16, where the not so ordinary life of adolescent girls was presented.

However, what is worthy of recognition is his great step into the industry, because in 2011 he graduated from the School of Cinematographic Art at the University of South Carolina and for a year he had the opportunity to work for The Weinstein Company which Although today the surname is quite controversial, the company was one of the most important in Hollywood. But since 2018 she was named Vice President of Television and Digital Studies at Legendary Pictures.

It is very possible that the couple have met thanks to the company that has worked with productions such as Titanes del Pacífico – 71% and the next to be released Dune, this because the producer was also involved with Enola Holmes, where Henry cavill plays Sherlock Holmes. According to what the young producer has shared both on her social networks and on Linkedin, her experience in the industry is quite recognizable, as she is also a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda and Phi Sigma Theta National Honor Societies.

About three weeks ago Natalie released the first hint of her relationship with the actor, since she shared a story on Instagram where she appeared leaning on one arm wearing a shirt of a popular Rigby team that Cavill is a fan of. She, like the actor, has shown a deep affection for dogs, highlighting in her photographs a French bulldog named Meat.