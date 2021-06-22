Who is more adept at reading people’s minds: the man or the woman?

The ability to deduce what the person in front of us is really thinking, a skill colloquially described as “mind reading” and based on picking up subtle behavioral clues, can be very important in finding out that someone we are talking to is thinking something that he is not saying, or that he is even lying.

This ability should not be confused with empathy. Mind reading refers to deducing what other people are thinking, while empathy refers to understanding what others are feeling. The difference may seem subtle, but it is vitally important and involves very different brain networks.

Between people, there are great differences in the degree of ability to read minds. Some people find it very easy to guess, for example, that their interlocutor is lying, while for others the mind of their interlocutor is an impregnable bunker. Difficulty making deductions of this kind can be challenging for people with autism, causing communication and perception problems when establishing or maintaining social relationships with other people.

A team including Punit Shah and Rachel Clutterbuck, both from the University of Bath in the UK, conducted a study on people’s ability to understand what others are really thinking.

The results confirmed some of the well-known social challenges faced by the autistic community.

But they have also revealed an unexpected and astonishing difference between men and women. Instead of the absence of relevant differences between men and women, it turns out that women tend to be better than men at reading other people’s minds.

The results of the study indicate that, in general, women tend to be better than men when it comes to “reading the mind” of the person with whom they are interacting. (Image: Amazings / NCYT)

The causes of this are unknown for now. The next step in this line of investigation will be to look for more clues to try to find out the reason for this difference. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)