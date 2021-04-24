Who is Monserrat Gómez, the Channel 13 reporter harassed by a Pumas fan

Monserrat Gomez is the name of the reporter who suffered a lack of respect from a fan of the Pumas of the UNAM after the match on Day 16 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura held at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, in Puebla, the city where Gómez works for Channel 13.

Gómez is a reporter known in Puebla for covering the source of La Franja in Liga MX, in addition to being the face that delivers sports news on the aforementioned channel.

Monserrat Gómez is 24 years old and was born in Veracruz, but she has been living in the city of Puebla for some time, since her work in Puebla Communications in Television and Radio demands it.

In addition to covering the Puebla Strip, the reporter also participates by covering the source of Pericos de Puebla, the baseball team of the Mexican Baseball League in the summer.

In her social networks, Gómez describes herself as an entrepreneurial woman, because in addition to her role as a sports journalist, the reporter has her own business selling jewelry and clothing.

Monserrat is a fan of the Club América Eagles, because in her private account she has some photographs expressing support for the Azulcrema team of the MX League, although out of love for the city that has sheltered her, she also encourages the camotero team.

