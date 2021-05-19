Who is Miss Minutes in LOKI?

A new clip of Loki reveals what role the TVA cartoon watch known as Miss Minutes will play in the upcoming Marvel Studios series.

Marvel Studios today released a new preview of the LOKI series, in which we can see Miss Minutes, the TVA cartoon watch in action. The character first appeared in the latest group poster for the Disney + series, and since then fans have been intrigued by how this character could influence the series’ story.

Following WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios will continue to develop Phase 4 with Loki. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the god of deception as he embarks on a new adventure separate from Thor. However, this version of the character is from 2012, as we saw him escape with the Tesseract during the time heist scene in New York in Avengers: Endgame, an event that will lead to the events of the new Marvel studios series. In it Loki is arrested by the TVA. In the comics, it is an organization responsible for protecting the timeline of the universe, a role it will also play in the series.

The introduction of the TVA also means the debut of new characters in the MCU, including Miss Minutes, the team’s cartoon mascot. Featured in the series’ latest group poster, Marvel Studios now offers a first sneak peek of the character in action:

Explanation of the role of Miss Minutes

As seen in the clip, the watch functions as the mascot of the TVA, and appears in the welcome message and in the various indications that those detained by the organization follow when they arrive at the TVA domains. However, it is curious if that is the entire role of Miss Minutes in Loki. Considering the prominence it has on the poster that was recently presented to us, so there is a good chance that it could play a bigger role in the future. In the past, Marvel Studios has made the weirdest characters work and have eventually earned the love of fans, such as Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocket Raccoon, and even more recently, Korg and Miek from Thor: Ragnarok. In Loki, Miss Minutes has the opportunity to join that notable group and, depending on how she is used in the series, can be a recurring character in the MCU.

Less than a month after Loki’s premiere on Disney +, Marvel Studios is expected to double down on their efforts to promote the series, so we’re likely to see some new clip in the coming days. Given what is known about it, it looks like we’re going to see a lot of things happen as it further explores the concept of the MCU’s branching timelines. Aside from the new adventures of the god of deception, the project also appears to be introducing a number of new characters who could play a role in this long-term shared universe.

Loki will premiere its first episode on June 9 on Disney +, so if you are not yet registered with the streaming service, you can do so at disneyplus.com