The event The Future of Gaming brought us many surprises yesterday, and one of them was undoubtedly Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Confirmed as a totally independent game for the PS5, this future installment will place the reflectors on Miles Morales, whom we already saw in the original game. However, its history goes beyond video games, and here we tell you everything you need to know about this new wall-climbing.

Miles Morales debuted in the fourth issue of the comic Ultimate Fallout in August 2011. After the death of Peter Parker at the hands of Green Goblin, Miles must assume the role of the new Spider-man, serving as a substitute for the wall-climber for future hero stories, such as Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man. Thousands He is an African American teenager with Latino roots, so his reception among the public was somewhat divided, as many accused his writers of creating the character solely for political reasons.

Like Peter, Miles he was also bitten by a radioactive spider which gave him powers similar to Spider-man Original, but he also gained new abilities such as making himself invisible, launching electric shocks from his hands, and a “poisonous sting” that can paralyze his enemies with a simple touch of his teeth. Another difference with Peter It is of course his iconic black with red outfit.

During years, Thousands He remained a relatively unknown character to all those people outside of comics, and it was not until the end of 2018 when the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gave this new hero the attention he really deserved. This feature film covered the origins of Thousands in a way very similar to comics, although of course, with its own original story that managed to steal the hearts of millions of moviegoers. In fact, a sequel is already being worked on.

In the video game Marvel’s Spider-Man from 2018, Thousands served as a supporting character who helped Peter throughout his adventure, and there were also a few sequences where we could take direct control of him. Just like in comics and on the big screen, Thousands is bitten by a radioactive spider created by Oscorp that gives him his powers. These powers are not explored during this installment, as this happens at the end of the game, and the only thing we are left with is a short teaser before the credits.

Now, Thousands will star in the new installment of the wall-climbing in Playstation 5, and as we could see in his first trailer, this new hero is already more than ready to defend NY. We can only wait for more information in the following months, but Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales definitely looks like another promising installment of Spidey.

Source: Atomix