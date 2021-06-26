Who Is Mike P. on Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette Season?

Of all the formulaic plotlines ABC loves to roll out on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, there are a few that simply refuse to die: (1) The contestant who’s not there for the right reasons, (2) the contestant with a secret boyfriend / girlfriend, and (3) the contestant who’s still a virgin. Mike Planeta (aka Mike P.) does happen to be the resident virgin on Katie Thurston’s season, but he has also declared himself “sex positive” and isn’t about to let the show relegate him to their fave trope. No matter how hard they try, ahem:

Not only did Mike P. win Katie’s sex-themed date by opening up about his virginity, he rallied the men during Karl’s drama and gave a moving speech to Katie about how they’re * extreme Zac Efron voice * all in this together. As several people on Twitter noted, Mike P. basically unionized the contestants, telling Katie, “This isn’t something that we want to do right now, because of what you’ve gone through. But we feel as a unit, it’s our job to protect your heart, and we’ve come together in solidarity and we think that, unfortunately, what Karl said wasn’t the truth. As a unit, we really feel that’s what you need to hear. ”

Honestly, can we please just watch this real quick?

Kay, obviously, it is time to get to know 31-year-old Mike P. better because he’s turned out to be quite a surprise. Which leads us to point # 1:

He’s from a Town in Arizona Literally Called Surprise

Like, if Mike doesn’t spend his time recreating this GIF, I don’t know what to think!

Mike P. Owns a Gym

In case you were wondering where all his muscles come from, they’re courtesy of Mike P. being a professional gym bro. As in, he owns a gym in San Diego that specifically caters to high school athletes.

Oh dude had a MLB run playing for the Baltimore Orioles. Consider me impressed.

He’s Pretty Religious

Mike grew up in a religious household, and his ABC bio notes that “When people find out that this great-looking guy used to play professional baseball, they assume that he must be a ‘player,’ but that could not be further from the truth. Mike grew up in a very loving family where the cornerstone of his upbringing was his faith. ”

Mike Is Open About His Virginity

Not only did Mike win Katie’s group date rose thanks to opening up about his virginity, he talked about it during an on-camera interview. “I’m waiting for marriage; I’ve never had sex, ”he said. “The stigma is, like, ‘Oh you can’t connect with that.’ But I disagree with that. I want Katie to understand that I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being sex-positive. I personally want to share that within marriage, that’s me. I mean, if I fall in love with Katie, maybe that’s something that we can, you know, take that road together. “

He’s Looking for Someone Who Shares His Values

Apparently, our dude describes himself as “easygoing, social, goofy, and disciplined” and he wants someone who “loves staying active, will make him laugh, and most importantly, has the same set of values ​​as he does.”

He’s a Total Family Man

Meaning, Mike P.’s not about to marry someone who his parents and three sisters don’t “absolutely adore.” Kinda a lot of pressure, but fair!

ALSO, HE HAS A PUPPY

Sorry, but I have never seen anything cuter. Please, no one show Cruella de Vil.

Can’t wait to see more of what Mike P. brings to the (bargaining) table this season!

