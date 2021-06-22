Who is Mephisto, the evil Marvel villain? Will he be in ‘Loki’?

The events of Avengers: Endgame resulted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe losing a villain who stood out from the rest. That narrative, through different films and, now, with series like WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is nourished by antagonists with more or less important roles. But none of them had the ancestry of Thanos. Perhaps, because of that void, many followers constantly think of Mephisto.

Through its three initial phases, Marvel laid out the elements for its epic to be integrated into Avengers: Infinity War and the aforementioned Endgame, beyond other references. Any explicit wink or symbolism could have a reading related to the aforementioned titan. A similar situation could be developing today, but with another character.

Mephisto’s references (and searches) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were awakened during WandaVision. The protagonist, Wanda Maximoff, connected with forces from beyond, could perhaps have her counterpart in that same place. The comics validated the relationship. That is why the supervillain was thought of.

What is the history of Mephisto?

This villain was created by Stan lee and the stroke of John buscema. He appeared for the first time in the comic Silver Surfer # 3, published in 1968. His role, from the beginning and even to the present time, is connected with the character that gave the work its title. Mephisto emerged as an enemy of the Silver Surfer. However, it was not alone there.

The origin of this character is related to the legend of Faust. Both the spelling and its actions evokes the devil. For this reason, in not a few cases, relationships have been established with the different contents. The last one came up with Loki, as if Marvel and Disney, again, were creating the context for the presentation of another villain.

Before that appearance in Loki – which will be explained later – Mephisto reappeared in the comics as Thor’s enemy. He did so during various publications: Thor # 180-181, issued in 1970, Astonishing Tales # 8, published in 1971) and Thor # 204-205, which was released in 1972.

Through them a character with demonic characteristics was composed. Mephisto is immortal. It has both physical and magical abilities, which feed into each other. If your body disappears, it manifests again on another plane. That is why he is considered immortal. This villain can change his shape both in appearance and dimensions, drawing on dark forces.

Winks at the devil and a movie appearance

Fragment of the first chapter of ‘Loki’.

Marvel movies and series are known to be full of references to their comics. One of the latter, to cite one example, is Roxxon. That relationship led to the thought that, through the broadcast of WandaVision, Mephisto would appear in it.

In the comics, Mephisto was present in Vision and the Scarlet Witch vol. 2, # 1-12, published between 1985 and 1986. During the first chapters of the series, through which no villain was explicitly shown, the search for one was constant. Who else could it be, having this reference in the comics? To this was added a no lesser detail: Mephisto can take over souls and manipulate people at will. Given the particular confusion that Wanda Maximoff went through, the suspicions were valid.

However, it did not happen. Another aspect that fueled the interpretations of fans and critics is that, in the comics, Mephisto also crosses paths with Doctor Strange. He, along with The Scarlet Witch, has to face the demon at different times. It must be remembered that both heroes will be present in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

signup on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great Pixar animated films.

In Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there was no context for their landing. This is different in the case of Loki. During the first chapter, when TVA agents tracked down a new attack within that universe, they found a boy. It was inside a church and, curiously, that place had a stained glass window in which a figure with demonic shapes appears.

Considering that Loki moves within different waters, light and dark, it is valid to think about the possibility. About her, the director of the series, Kate herroncommented on ET Online: “Honestly, it’s just a super weird coincidence. It is a reference to Loki: the horns and that the character was thrown from the sky ”.

To this clarification was added another one, by Herron: “We filmed that (the scene) much earlier. I think, by that time, WandaVision was broadcasting. When I saw all the things about that online, I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be interesting. But no, it is more relevant to the themes of our program and it is not a nod to that character ”.

Other appearances

Mephisto, within his series of appearances in the comics, He was also a part of Daredevil # 266. This work was published in May 1989, with a redesign of the character by John Romita Jr. Shortly before that appearance, in 1985, it was part of the stories produced within Secret Wars II # 1 9.

Although it suddenly did not resonate in the best way, Mephisto was already part of the productions that Marvel took to the cinema. He did it in Ghost Rider (2007) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012), being the nexus between dark forces and humanity.

Added to all of the above is his time at Siege: Loki Vol. 1, published in 2010. In that work, Mephisto reappears to establish an agreement with Loki. In that pact, the God of Deception must give him a handful of souls so that Mephisto can use them for 101 days. Beyond Herron’s clarification and that these facts seem alien to the narrative that is currently unfolding, they are references that fans are taking into account today.

Therefore, it should be remembered that Marvel and Disney rely on comics to make adaptations. They do not make an exact representation of everything that happens in them. It remains to wait if, through the following chapters of Loki, issued by Disney Plus, any other reference to Mephisto appears or not.

Also in Ezanime.net