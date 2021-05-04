Who is Melinda Gates, the ex-wife of Bill Gates?

LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP via Getty Images Bill and Melinda Gates at the 2018 Goalkeepers event at Lincoln Center.

Melinda Gates is the future ex-wife of Bill Gates, the legendary tech mogul. Together, the couple had three children, Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe. On May 3, they released a joint statement announcing their divorce.

“After much thought and hard work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the statement said. “Over the past 27 years, we have raised three amazing children and built a foundation that works around the world to enable all people to lead healthy and productive lives. We continue to share our belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe that we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life. “

This year, Forbes ranked the Microsoft co-founder as the fourth richest man in the world with a net worth of $ 124 billion. With their divorce questions arise about how much of the fortune will go to Melinda.

1. Bill and Melinda Gates have a separation agreement

Bill Gates became the youngest billionaire in history in 1987, the same year he met his future wife, Melinda, according to NPR. The couple married in 1994.

Despite their wealth and a 1997 New York Times article to the contrary, the couple did not reach a prenuptial agreement according to People. The outlet claims that Melinda’s divorce petition is instead asking the courts to honor a separation agreement. She is not seeking spousal support.

People added: “Melinda also filed an automatic temporary order establishing financial restrictions on Monday, restricting her and Bill’s ability to dispose of the property or make changes to insurance policies, except as agreed in writing or as ordered by the court ”. Unless they are in writing, your future debts will be your individual responsibilities.

2. Melinda’s net worth is $ 70 billion.

While Forbes reported that Bill was the fourth richest person in the world, Melinda has her own fortune according to Spear’s Magazine.

The publication reported that he has a net worth of $ 70 billion.

The site attributes some of his wealth to his time at Microsoft. He started as a product manager in 1987, the same year he earned his MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University. She was CEO of Information Products in 1996.

3. Bill and Melinda Gates plan to give each child $ 10 million.

The Gates do not plan to leave their vast fortunes to their children. While he did not explicitly confirm the rumored $ 10 million inheritance for each child, Bill confirmed to the Daily Mail: “It will be a miniscule portion of my wealth. It will mean that they will have to find their own way.

He told the publication in 2011, “They will be given an incredible education and all of that will be paid for. And we will certainly take care of everything related to health problems. But in terms of income, they will have to choose a job that they like and go to work. They are now normal children. They do the housework, they receive pocket money ”.

4. The Gates’ house is worth $ 127 million

Do You Know? 🤔 Home to the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, Xanadu 2.0 took 7 years and $ 63 million to design and build. Xanadu 2.0 houses a 60 foot-pool, 2100 square-foot library, a hidden bar and even remote-controlled wall artwork. # Doyouknow #amazingfact #factoftheday pic.twitter.com/QZsYxi5wcH – Davery Homes (@DaveryHomes) September 11, 2020

The Gates reside in an elite Washington community that has also been the home of Jeff Bezos.

Bill bought the lot that would become “Xanadu 2.0,” named for the fictional home in Citizen Kane, in 1988. According to Insider, it cost $ 63 million over seven years to build the house now valued at approximately $ 127 million.

The 66,000-square-foot home is packed with features, the outlet reports. Among them are a trampoline room, reception hall, six kitchens, 24 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a home theater and a library with a Leonardo da Vinci manuscript.

5. The former couple runs the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

In their statement, the former couple announced that they will continue their work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The foundation was formed in 2000, according to NPR. It was the merger of the William H. Gates Foundation and the Gates Learning Foundation.

When Bill announced his intention to dedicate his time to the foundation in 2006, the outlet reported that Warren Buffet donated $ 31 billion.

CNBC reported that the former couple plan to donate most of their fortune to charity, specifically through their foundation.

