Who is Mauricio Ambrosi in real life

One theory that is circulating among fans of the “Suave” interpreter is that Ambrosi is based on the businessman Alejandro Asensi (not yet confirmed by Netflix), who was part of the singer’s life since he was 6 years old and who Luis Miguel’s career dawned for a decade. He stopped representing it exactly in 2008.

“There was a moment when Luis Miguel was overwhelmed and offered to Mauricio being part of Aries and ended up running the company, what you will see of this character and Micky is a very solid and beautiful relationship, I think you are going to like it a lot. Mau is absolutely loyal to Luis Miguel, something that is unusual among the people around him, ”said the actor.

Supposedly, Asensi was involved with Michelle Salas (Macarena Achaga) in a romantic way and it was something that over time caused annoyance to Luis Miguel, as shown in the last chapter of the series in which Micky shows himself to be jealous of Mauricio.