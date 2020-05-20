Name most highly quoted to be the new Secretary of Culture of the government of Jair Bolsonaro after the departure of Regina Duarte, actor Mario Frias became known in the 1990s on the teen series ‘Malhação’, from Rede Globo.

Frias (right) keeps on social media photos with government personalities, such as Education Minister Abraham Weintraub (center)

Photo: Playback / BBC News Brasil

Regina stepped down on Wednesday (05/20), less than three months after being nominated. She left under pressure from the so-called “ideological wing” of the government and after wear and tear involving names she chose for the portfolio. Officially, he said he asked for exemption because he missed his family, who lives in São Paulo.

With no previous political experience, Frias entered radar bolsonarista when he was one of the few ex-globals to defend Regina Duarte at the time of his appointment – he was even in possession of the actress.

Then, on May 6, in an interview with CNN Brasil, the actor returned to defend the actress, but said he was available for the position. “Look, to be very direct to Jair: for whatever he needs, I’m here,” he said.

In the same interview the actor said that whoever took over would have to follow the line adopted by the government. “If I go into a soap opera and think I have to make a funny character, but he is dramatic, someone will correct me. (Bolsonaro) wants to see the folder in one direction and so far he has not succeeded.”

The interview yielded an invitation to a meeting with the president. The two met at a lunch at which sports entrepreneurs were also present, the day before the announcement of the then secretary’s departure.

Carreira de Frias has worked at broadcasters such as Globo, Bandeirantes and RedeTV!

Photo: Playback / BBC News Brasil

Bolsonarist Militancy

In his social networks, the actor makes it very clear that he has full affiliation with Bolsonaro. Your Instagram profile, for example, is full of posts talking about politics, which have seen a considerable increase in recent times.

Before full of photos of the actor at work or with his family, the page was gradually being taken over by messages defending the government, which coincided with an increase in the number of followers – it reached 200,000 on May 5.

Frias uses the hashtag #fechadocombolsonaro, shares videos of the president speaking and criticizes names that have left the government, such as former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro. “The ego is speaking louder than the job itself,” he said of Moro.

On his Instagram, he also made posts defending the use of chloroquine – a drug whose effectiveness against the coronavirus is not proven – in the covid-19 epidemic.

He has also criticized the press. After his interview with CNN Brasil, he criticized what he called “dirty journalism”.

Ex-global

Frias was married, from 2003 to 2005, to actress Nívea Stelmann, with whom he had a son. He is currently married to Juliana Camatti, with whom he also has a daughter.

He began his career at Rede Globo, in a series starring Angélica. Soon after, he played one of his best known roles, as a heartthrob for the teen soap opera Malhação between 1999 and 2001. At the time, he later told Rede TV! .

In the same interview he stated that the money he earned from success at that time was the basis of his financial life for a long time.

Regina Duarte was less than three months in charge of the Bolsonaro government’s Secretary of Culture

Photo: Agência Brasil / BBC News Brasil

After that, he continued acting in other productions of the station. He had small roles in the miniseries O Quinto dos Infernos and in the novels The Daughters of the Mother and Lady of Destiny – in which he played a corrupt deputy. It also makes three other participations

Without an exclusive contract with Globo, he also participated in soap operas on TV Bandeirantes and Record.

In 2010, he became a presenter at RedeTV !, then had a program at SBT. His last job on television was last year, presenting the program A Melhor Viagem, on RedeTV !.

