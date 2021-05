Who is Malcolm McRae? He is a 27-year-old musician and actor from Alabama who was discovered at age 12 at AMTC, a talent competition. He starred in the short film Brotherly and played Gene Grady on How’dy !.

His IMDb profile specifies that although he is an actor, his strong is music. He plays guitar and piano and sings pop, folk and rock ”and belongs to a band called More, which is made up of him and Kane ritchotte. More has a contract with Warner Records and is verified in Spotify.