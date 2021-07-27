Who Is Louis Diame, Issa Rae’s Husband?

Amanda Edwards.

Excuse me, hi, hello, and welcome to Issa Rae’s IRL dating life, about which the internet knows approximately nothing except for the sudden wedding pictures that just surfaced! Which is as it should be because of this thing called privacy. What we do know? That while the rest of us have been cultivating long-term relationships with our student debt, Issa’s been seeing businessman Louis Diame — and obviously, things are serious.

If you have no idea who Louis is, that’s probably because he and Issa are extreeeeemely low-key. Like, take Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s entire vibe, flip it, reverse it, and that’s Issa and Louis. They aren’t hungry for the spotlight, they don’t want people in their business, and they don’t talk about each other to the press — which is why the internet doesn’t even know how they met.

That said, we do know a little about Issa and Louis’s relationship thanks to a few chatty costars, internet sleuthing, wedding photos, and Issa’s own somewhat cryptic interviews. For starters …

They’ve Been Dating For-ev-er

Like, since before Issa was famous forever. While the pair hasn’t confirmed, well, anything about their romance, the internet appears to have collectively decided that they’ve been together for at least a decade. Here’s one of only two pics I could find of them hanging together at a schmancy event, so enjoy!

Leon Bennett.

They Got Engaged in Spring 2019

Issa’s Insecure costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji were actually the ones to confirm the engagement news, with Jay telling Entertainment Tonight, “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways. “

Meanwhile, Yvonne said, “The reaction was all the same, like, ‘You out here in these streets getting married, boo ?!’ That was the reaction. “

And Married in Summer 2021

Look! At! Estos! Pictures !!!

Issa wore Vera Wang and had a full-on princess moment while marrying her now-husband (!) Louis.

Issa and Louis Keep Their Relationship Suuuper Private

Sure, they attend the occasional red carpet event together, but for the most part, Issa and Louis stay completely out of the spotlight, which is part of why their public wedding pics are such a delight. In fact, the only reason people realized Issa was engaged is because she casually showed up on the cover of Essence wearing a diamond on her ring finger:

The photo prompted a ton of speculation and Issa hit Twitter a few days later with this cryptic tweet, which people obviously read into!

And she notably brushed off engagement rumors on The View, saying, “I’ve got a lot of rings on my finger. I wear jewelry, do you know? “

Issa has also made it verrry clear she’s not down to talk about Louis in interviews, telling Vogue, “I don’t want any input. As a writer, you put everything on the table. I’ll take input on kids if I’m going to have kids. How do I not kill the kids? Work? Give me the input. Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who am I fucking? No, I don’t need input. I’m good. “

Aaand that’s about all there is to know about these two! Which is perhaps for the best since Issa’s privacy should be respected, so bye!

