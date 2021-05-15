Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Girlfriend Dylan Meyer?

Kristen Stewart typically keeps mum about who she’s dating … that is, until her girlfriend Dylan Meyer came into her life. Instead of being “sort of cagey” with the details of her relationship — her words, BTW! —Kristen can’t stop gushing about Dylan whenever she gets the chance. The couple has been solid as a rock for the past year and nine months, and there is a huge possibility they’ll get engaged, which is obviously exciting!

With wedding bands potentially on the horizon, it’s time to learn more about Dylan, the woman who has captured Kristen’s heart. If you don’t come out of this shipping the absolute crap out of Kristen and Dylan, well … then I’m sorry to break it to you, but your heart is no longer in working order. 😬Get to know more about Dylan, below.

BACKGRID

Dylan is a screenwriter and actress.

In a November interview with Howard Stern, Kristen revealed that she and Dylan actually met on a movie set visit six years earlier. Kristen didn’t specify which movie it was, but Dylan’s resume has an impressive list of options — according to her IMDB page, she’s has writing and production credits on Moxie, Rock Bottom, Miss 2059, and Loose Ends.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kristen and Dylan started dating after Kristen and Stella Maxwell broke up.

Kristen and Dylan were reportedly dating in August 2019, just a month after Kristen was seen kissing Stella Maxwell on a yacht in Italy. An E! News source didn’t seem to sweat this, though. They claimed “Kristen’s spending time with Dylan and very happy about it,” and Kristen wasn’t “holding back at all and loves being with her. They’re moving quickly and always together.”

Kristen knew right away that she liked Dylan a lot.

And according to Kristen, their connection was absolutely cosmic. Kristen told Howard Stern all about it and said:

“It was like really late, and we were in some shitty bar, and her friends were there or whatever, and they like walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so fucking in love with you. Done . ‘ It wasn’t like a thing, and also it was like so obvious. It just is. ”

They went Instagram official in October 2019.

Kristen doesn’t have an Instagram account of her own, but Dylan does! Soon after they started dating, Dylan posted a black and white polaroid of her and Kristen kissing with the caption, “find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police. 🖤”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Dylan also wrote a super sweet tribute to Kristen for her birthday that read: “It’s my absolute favorite persons birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her. It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your shit on fire. “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kristen is ready to propose !!!

Yep, Kristen and Dylan have already talked about their future together more ~ ​​seriously ~. Kristen told Howard Stern she “can’t fucking wait” to propose to Dylan and “absolutely” wants them to get married.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Yeah, I want to be, like, somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” Kristen said as she talked through her plan for popping the question. “I can’t say right now, because she’ll find out.” Kristen also said her wish to get married isn’t “tied to any weird sort of convention; It’s just, like, when you know, you know.”

Can’t wait to see these two tie the knot! 😭

You love all the deets on celebs. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io