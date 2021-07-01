Who is Kris Moutinho the fighter who agreed to fight Sean O’Malley at UFC 264

Nearly half a division of the Bantamweight volunteered publicly to take the place of Louis smolka to fight with Sean O’Malley in the contest that will open the Main Card of the UFC 264, perhaps the biggest billboard of this 2021 in terms of future purchases by concept of PPV.

However, the UFC chose to give the fight to Kris moutinho, a virtual unknown who incidentally will be fulfilling his debut on the octagon. But who is Kris Moutinho?

Born in Milford, Massachusetts, Moutinho is a 28-year-old bantamweight holding a 9 – 4 record.

Professional since 2016, Moutinho, of Portuguese roots, has achieved four of his nine victories before limit (three knockouts and one submission).

All his defeats, on the other hand, have been by completion. One of them was against the current UFC fighter, Tony Gravely.

Formed White Elephant Fight Club, Moutinho competed for a good portion of his career in CES MMA, where he won eight of the twelve fights he played.

Moutinho comes from making his debut in Cage Fury last May 28. In the CFFC 96 knocked out Andrew Salas in the third round.

UFC 264 takes place July 10 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

