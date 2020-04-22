It is she who has carefully mapped the image of her unforgiving brother across the planet for years. Little known, the woman gained the confidence of the Workers’ Party that commands the country with an iron hand. It was after his stellar participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics when the world knew her (a little) more. According to intelligence reports, he is the only person he trusts. Kim Jong-un.

In recent months, however, his public image has grown. It was after he had insulted South Korea, which he called “a scared dog that barks,” over Seoul’s complaints about a military exercise near the border. Stranger still, he praised Donald Trump, who had sent a letter to his brother. For some time it has become its spokesperson and representative to the world. No one accesses the North Korean dictator like her.

Little is known of the life of the “north korean princess” The youngest of dictator Kim Jong-un’s brothers is the only daughter of Kim Jong-il and his consort, the dancer Ko Yong-hui. According to the United States Treasury Department, he was born in Pyongyang on September 26, 1989. However, the South Korean intelligence service maintains that he was born in 1987, for which his age is between 30 and 32 years old.

Like his older brothers, she was educated in Bern, the Swiss capital. Under the alias Pak Mi-hyang, attended public school for several years Liebefeld-Steinhölzli, the same one that Kim Jong-un went to, and lived in a modest apartment near the institute. During his time in Bern, enjoyed ballet classes.

According to Kenji Fujimoto, the Japanese chef who worked for the Kim family for several years until he escaped in 2001, Kim Jong-il adored her youngest daughter. He called her “sweet Yo-jong” or “princess Yo-jong”. “The Princess” is believed to have returned to North Korea in 2000 or 2001, at the same time as Kim Jong-un. Once there, completed his studies at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang.

After returning to her country, “the princess” was not seen in public until her father’s death, almost ten years later. On that occasion, he appeared among several officials at the funeral, in late 2011.

Her political career began in 2014, when she was appointed deputy director of the Propaganda and Agitation department of the Workers’ Party., a charge for which she was condemned by the United States for “abuse of human rights” and censorship to hide “inhumane and oppressive conduct”.

According to South Korean intelligence, the young woman often “abuses her power” and punishes members of her department for “minor offenses.” Such is his confidence that Yo-jong was the one who accompanied Kim to his two summits with Trump. But after that he was recommended to keep a low profile, and for a year the sister of the Korean leader was away from the politburo. Although she was never peppered with internal issues related to purges and disappearances, she knows everything about them and even advises her brother.

It is believed that her aunt, Kim Kyong-hui, served as a role model in his political career. Both played the same supporting role for their brothers, Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un, and both occupy a central position in the country. After Kyong-hui, who came to power after a three-decade career in the public sector, she was the second woman to become a member of the politburo in a country with a strong patriarchal tradition. Before his appointment, he helped build his brother’s image between 2010 and 2011, when he was preparing for hereditary succession.

Because of North Korea’s strong Confucian tradition, for many it is unlikely that one day he will become leader of the communist country. “She cannot be a leader. She is a woman, ”says Lim Jae-cheon, an expert on the Kim family at the University of Korea in Seoul. But it has an important role to play. “Kim Yo-jong is very influential,” he said. Perhaps the moment for a woman at the forefront of the threatening nuclear power has arrived and changes her course dramatically.