Who is Kamala Harris? The daughter of immigrants who asks ‘don’t come’ | Tec Review

The Vice President of the United States knows what it feels like to search for the elusive “American dream.” Who is Kamala D. Harris? The vice president of the United States will turn 57 next October and is the first generation of her family born in the territory of the American Union. His parents came to the country from India and Jamaica.

This week, the also president of the Senate in the United States will make a tour of Latin America, which includes a stop in Mexico. In Guatemala, one of the three countries of the so-called Northern Triangle, where more people are forced to migrate due to the violence of organized crime and the conditions of poverty, sent a clear message:

“Do not come; do not come. The United States will continue to comply with the law and secure the borders. Our priority is to discourage illegal migration. Only coyotes benefit. “

Kamala’s parents found a home in Oakland, California. His mother, Shyamala Gopalan, is a scientist and pioneer in breast cancer and received her doctorate in 1964, the same year that Kamala came into the world.

“My mother would look at me and say, ‘Kamala, you can be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last'”

And that’s where Harris’s love for school was born, according to his biography on the White House page.

He graduated from the Howard University, a private institution historically known for admitting more black students and has had more African-American PhDs than any other. Later, he studied at the University of California Hastings School of Law.

During her childhood and adolescence, Vice President Harris was surrounded by a diverse community and extended family.

In 2014, she married Doug Emhoff, a lawyer who became the first second gentleman in history. Harris and Emhof have a mixed family that includes their children, Ella and Cole.

Raising your voice

Harris’s parents were also activists and, she says, they instilled in her a strong sense of justice.

They took her to civil rights demonstrations. For this reason, he learned about the work of figures such as the Supreme Court judge Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to reach the position, to the leader of civil rights Constance baker motley, the first black woman elected as a senator from New York.

This motivated Kamala to become a prosecutor.

His run to the White House

In 1990, Vice President Harris joined the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office where she specialized in prosecuting cchild rape cases.

Later, she served as Chief Counsel for the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and later was the Chief of the Children and Families Division for the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office.

In 2003, she was elected as the San Francisco District Attorney. Meanwhile, in 2010, Vice President Harris was elected as the California attorney general and oversaw the state justice department.

As Attorney General, Vice President Harris won a $ 20 billion settlement for Californians who experienced foreclosure on their homes, as well as a $ 1 billion settlement for students and veterans who were taken advantage of by members of an education company for the purposes of profit.

In 2017, he reached a seat in the United States Senate. In his first speech, spoke in favor of immigrants and refugees.

He visited Iraq, Jordan and Afghanistan to meet with service members and assess the situation on the ground.

His proposal to preserve historically black colleges and universities was signed into law, as was his effort to provide needed capital to low-income communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The formula with Biden

On August 11, 2020, Vice President Harris accepted President Joe Biden’s invitation to become his ballot partner and help unify the nation.

When the news broke, he stated that “Joe Biden can unify the American people because he has spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he will build an America that lives up to our ideals, ”he said.

She is the first woman, the first African American, the first South Asian American to be elected vice president. But Kamala promises not to be the last.