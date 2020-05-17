While the world of Batman includes many allies, there is one that was recently featured on the Arrowverse that may have gone unnoticed, which is why they have shown more of Julia Pennyworth’s origin in ‘Batwoman’.

Julia Pennyworth, Alfred’s daughter, is not exactly the most famous member of the Batfamily, Since he first appeared in 1981, this character has existed as a relatively minor but still important character in Batman mythology.

However, since New 52, ​​the character has increased significantly, leading her to appear on the Arrowverse with a major role in the series starring Ruby Rose.

Now, there’s a closer look at Julia Pennyworth, even for older fans, knowing that Alfred has a daughter may come as a minor surprise, despite the fact that this character has worn different skins over the years.

The first version of Julia Pennyworth appeared under the alias Julia Remarque in ‘Detective Comics # 501’, she is the daughter of Alfred Pennyworth and Mademoiselle Marie, a French superspy.

Due to the dangerous lifestyle her mother led, Marie’s friend Jacques Remarque raised Julia as her own. He didn’t even know who his mother was until Julia pressured Jacques to obtain information about her birth.

Eventually she found out the truth about Alfred and went to Gotham City to be with her father.

During New 52, Julia Pennyworth returned during the ‘Batman Eternal’ saga, which reintroduced many characters from the Batfamily long absent as Azrael and Stephanie Brown.

In this story, however, Julia is essentially abandoned by her father, embittered after learning that he is just a butler to a “spoiled rich boy” named Bruce Wayne.

However, after DC Rebirth, he ends up shifting his allegiance from Batman to Batwoman, serving as his assistant.

But, Julia Pennyworth’s origin in ‘Batwoman’, the character is played by Christina Wolfe, a British spy and Lucius Fox’s goddaughter. As a result, she is very close to Lucius’ son, Luke, although the scope of their relationship is not yet clear.

Bruce asked Julia to keep an eye on Kate, posing as a Krav Maga instructor. While teaching Kate, they became friends and even briefly lovers, capturing an attraction that was only seen in the comics.

She is a brilliant researcher and a competent fighter, but she often only gathers information., We will have to see more of this character in the second season that has already been confirmed as the premieres of The CW.