Who is Julia Ducournau and how she made history at Cannes

Pascal Le Segretain.

We talk about Julia Ducournau, from its beginnings to its titanic ‘Titane‘, which has won the Palme d’Or in the Cannes Film Festival. All the complete list of honors from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Julia Ducournau is the filmmaker of the moment: her second feature film, ‘Titane‘, has just won the Palme d’Or in the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. But the confirmation of her already proven talent is not the only thing that this historic victory has brought with it: she has also become the first solo woman to win the grand prize of the ‘croisette’ in its more than seventy years of history (without forget to Jane campion, which won it ‘ex aequo’ for ‘The piano’ along with ‘Goodbye to my concubine’ by Chen kaige) and critics already describe it as the heir to the New Flesh by David Cronenberg. They also say that their new film shows something that we have never seen. Are there more reasons for your name to be on the lips of the entire French and world industry right now?

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis.

The director grew up in Paris with doctor parents who, as she herself has said in more than one interview, they awoke a certain obsession with meat and bodies. He studied scriptwriting at the La Fémis film school, from where he finished his studies in 2008. Shortly after, his first short film would arrive, ‘Junior’, about a girl who sheds her skin, like a snake, after contracting a stomach virus. With her he achieved his first victories in the industry, and also his growing relationship with the Cannes Film Festival, which awarded him the Petit Rail d’Or in 2011. A year later, Ducournau directed the telefilm ‘Mange‘, about a bulimic who wants to take revenge on the guy who is’ bullying’ her in high school. These early works already showed a series of obsessions that his films for the big screen have only confirmed and taken to a new level.

So did his debut, ‘Raw‘which was also the movie that put her on the map. Follow Justine (Garance marillier), a 17-year-old vegetarian who deals with hazing in college as she discovers that she has an unexpected taste for meat (literally) and that the physical changes she’s undergoing are connected to her older sister Alexia (She rumpf) and his family in general. It went through the Critics’ Week in Cannes in 2016 (where it won the FIPRESCI award) and later won the award for Best First Feature at the London Film Festival and the awards for Best European Film and the Jurat Carnet Jove Award for Best Movie.

.

But, beyond the awards, ‘Crudo’ showed a forceful style and a unique look, capable of turning a ‘coming-of-age’ about sexual awakening into a study of identity that does not leave out the most unpleasant parts of female puberty. “I didn’t want to beautify anything, especially with girls’ bodies. A body is a body. In every movie we watch, women have to be pretty and fit or whatever, and they have to fit into a certain box, and no: women fart, shit, pee, burp. That’s why you can identify with them, because they are not these heavenly creatures, but real people with real feelings, “he said in an interview with The Guardian in 2017.

His gaze now expands with ‘Titane‘, where the maxims of his cinema continue to shine while he tells the story of an erotic dancer who is sexually attracted to cars. One even gets her pregnant. Alexia (Agathe Rousselle) is also a serial killer on the run who hides posing as the lost son of a firefighter addicted to work and steroids (Vincent Lindon). The ‘shock’ in Cannes has been resounding. And the Palme d’Or (and critical support) confirms that it has not been much ado about nothing.

Distributor

His revolutions were also confirmed by the criticism of ‘Titane’ by FOTOGRAMAS, written by Manu Yanez, which reads:

“If, in her debut feature, the young French filmmaker dared to subvert a banal account of initiation with a beautician studying cannibalism, in the superior ‘Titane’, Ducournau redoubles her capacity for transgression by interweaving a twisted version of the syndrome of Electra with a study on the monstrosity in which the “new flesh” (half human, half titanium) dynamites the feminities and masculinities of yesterday. A conceptual cocktail that takes shape thanks to the wild, very cool and extremely ambiguous iconoclasm with which Ducournau motorizes his thirst for provocation “

The critic further asserts that “The Official Section of the Cannes Film Festival has not welcomed such a twisted film since the presentation, in 2011, of the masterful ‘The Skin I Live In'” scored by Pedro Almodóvar. Along with the impressive value of Ducournau’s proposal, it should also be celebrated that it has promoted the entry of genre cinema to the top of the list of the Cannes Festival, which was already brave by programming the film in its Official Section. The jury, led by Spike lee, has done the rest. “Tonight has been perfect because it has been imperfect”Ducournau said as he collected the award, winking at Spike Lee’s blunder by revealing the Palme d’Or early. No matter. It is just one more detail to remember a historic night and that reminds us that we should not lose track of this new great name in French cinema. In the words of Ducournau herself in front of the ‘croisette’ auditorium: “Thanks for letting the monsters in”.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io