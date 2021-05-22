Who is Jaume Giró, the former director of La Caixa who will take the reins of Economy in Catalonia

Jaume Giró, a former director of great weight at La Caixa, will lead the Ministry of Economy of the Generalitat de Catalunya, after Elsa Artadi, the most popular person to occupy this position, ruled out his entry into the Government.

Giró came to the fore today on the occasion of the recent elections to the presidency of FC Barcelona, ​​because he was supposed to be Joan Laporta’s economic vice-president, but finally, in mid-March, he announced that I would not be part of the new board of directors “for professional reasons”.

However, beyond that short journey in the Barça environment, Giró is known in the business world for having been the general director of the La Caixa Banking Foundation, a position he held between 2014 and 2019.

At that stage, Giró played an important role in the Foundation and as man of the highest confidence of its president, Isidre Fainé, CaixaBank’s first shareholder through CriteriaCaixa.

In his new responsibility, Giró will take on the transcendent challenge of achieving that the Catalan economy recovers from the crisis of COVID-19, and one of its main challenges will also be the approval of budgets of the Generalitat, a recurring demand made by social agents.

Since 2009 at La Caixa

Born in Badalona in 1964, Giró was also member of the CriteriaCaixa strategy committee, the ‘holding’ of investees of La Caixa.

With a degree in Information Sciences from the University of Navarra and a diploma in Business Administration and Management from Esade, Giró served as communication manager at the former Catalan Gas, later assumed the external relations of Gas Natural and in 2014 he became CEO of Communication at Repsol.

His entry into La Caixa dates back to 2009, where he served as Executive Director of Communication, then as Deputy General Director of CaixaBank and in 2014 he became the general management of the Banking Foundation.

At this stage he also participated in the La Caixa transformation process at a listed bank, CaixaBank.

After leaving La Caixa, founded Giró Consultants, a consultancy aimed at providing services to companies and senior managers to manage communication and reputation. In this field, he has also been vice president of the Association of Communications Directors.

Despite the fact that JxCat’s electoral program proposed a new law that “would eliminate contracting with IBEX-35 companies” and that his candidate for the Presidency, Laura Borràs, defended in a campaign favoring the promotion of companies based in Catalonia , finally the formation has chosen a former director of La Caixa for this department.