Who is Jacqueline from The Bold Type in real life? The publisher who inspired her

If The Bold Type were to move forward as things happened in real life, Jacqueline would cease to be Scarlet’s editor-in-chief to become the content director of the publisher to which the magazine belongs. Just like Joanna Coles. Then, How attached is the series to reality?

Joanna Coles. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

“It is vaguely inspired by 30 years I’ve had in the workplace“Coles said in 2017 on the Freeform Upfronts red carpet.” It is based on 30 years of memories and conversations with my friends, “he continued. That is, not based solely on your experience at Cosmo, but in other jobs he had in publishing.