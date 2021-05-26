Who is Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s new partner?

Isabel Diaz Ayuso in an act at the Madrid Assembly hours after appearing with her new partner on the cover of the magazine ‘Lecturas’. (Photo: Sergio R MorenoGTRES)

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has become this Wednesday the great surprise of the newsstands by appearing on the cover of Lecturas magazine showing part of her most personal life. The president of the Community of Madrid has been photographed very affectionate with a new companion in Ibiza, six months after ending her relationship with Jairo Alonso.

The images were taken last weekend on the Balearic island and show the couple, relaxed and smiling, walking without a mask and sitting on a terrace while kissing passionately. But who is he?

Cover of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in ‘Lecturas’. (Photo: READINGS)

It took a short time for the press to reveal the identity of Ayuso’s affectionate companion with whom, as confirmed by the journalist Federico Jiménez Losantos in It’s Federico’s morning, he has been dating for several months. Well, it is about Alberto González, a 43-year-old from Madrid, sanitary, divorced and with three children, Ayuso herself confirmed to the journalist. “She is very excited and hopes that this time it will turn out well,” Losantos assured.

This is how the president reacted

The esRadio journalist, who maintains a close relationship with Díaz Ayuso, has also assured from the microphones that these photos have not bothered the president at all and that when he realized that they were taking them, he acted with total normality. “At some point this had to come out,” he confirmed to conclude that “she just wants to be happy.”

Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Jairo Alonso at the 2019 San Isidro bullfighting fair (Photo: GTRES)

The one who was a partner in the PP politics for four years, Jairo Alonso, did not want to comment on these photographs. According to the Voz Pópuli portal, these have been his words: “As always and during all these years I have …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.