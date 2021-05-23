Who is ISA? This is how the assistant works that forces you to respect speed limits

Since 2022, cars have to incorporate eight assistants who have a joint mission that involves preserving the safety of their occupants and other road users. Of these, one has the specific objective of controlling a factor that has become one of the main causes of traffic accidents. ISA is the Intelligent Speed ​​Assistant that forces you to respect the limits.

Before answering the question that this content illustrates, we are going to explain its origin. The European Union has designed the program Vision Zero with which it wants to reduce deaths from accidents within the Old Continent to zero and a date has been set for this: 2020. Brussels intends to achieve its goal with a series of tools, including ISA. A mandatory system that all new cars will have to incorporate with which, in Europe, up to 25,000 deaths and more than 140,000 serious injuries could be avoided by 2040.



How ISA works

Now that we know where it comes from, we are going to explain how ISA works. Through software, this device connects Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with signal recognition system to know which road the car is traveling on and to see if it is traveling within the established limits.

This Smart Speed ​​Assistant features a camera which, according to the regulations, has to be located behind the interior mirror. From there and in tune with the GPS, you will be able to read the traffic signs present on the road to verify if driving is being carried out within the stipulated margins.



How does Launch Control work? How does he manage to give you the maximum possible acceleration?

Contents How to use the Launch Control system 1) Engine: maintaining the perfect speed 2) …

Three notices

If not, it will issue an informational message in the form of an optical, haptic, or audible alert. However, ISA’s role is not limited to issuing these types of signals: it will be able to adapt the vehicle speed to the maximum allowed on each section of the road, preventing the driver from exceeding the limits.

If after that first warning the driver, who will see the maximum allowed on the instrument panel, ignores the warning, ISA will go to the next level: Increase pressure on the accelerator pedal. And if all this does not work, comes the last step: automatically limit the speed of the vehicle reducing engine power. Be that as it may, at no time will the car stop.



Disable ISA

ISA has the possibility of being disconnected. In addition to a 10% margin of error in some situations (parallel roads, work zones, adverse weather conditions, poor visibility or GPS updates), this option seeks to avoid dangerous situations. Therefore, the driver has two options: an off button or hit the gas harder than usual to force the speed beyond the allowed limits. In this scenario, the assistant understands that that extra pace is needed to carry out a specific maneuver.

What are semiconductors and what are they used for?

Contents What is a semiconductor? Why does a semiconductor conduct or not conduct electricity? …

When will ISA arrive?

As established in EU regulations, all new cars approved in Europe from 2022 they have to count on him. An obligation that is extended to all new vehicles sold in the Old Continent as of 2024. From these dates, the intelligent speed assistant is in charge of notifying the driver when the legal speed limits are exceeded. .

The other assistants

The European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) has proposed to control road safety through technology. For this reason, since 2022 cars are equipped with ISA and these assistants: warning of involuntary lane change, seat belt in the rear seats, fatigue and drowsiness detector with loss of attention detector, emergency braking, rear camera with cross traffic detection, black box and vehicle lock with breathalyzer.